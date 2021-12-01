Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Trade

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) is up Monday morning, with the stock gaining 2.19% in pre-market trading to 21.96. SAVE's short-term technical score of 8 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 92% of stocks on the market. In the Airlines industry, which ranks 145 out of 146 industries, Spirit Airlines Incorporated ranks higher than 16% of stocks. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has fallen 14.11% over the past month, closing at $25.01 on November 8. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $20.04 and as high as $25.38. SAVE has an average analyst recommendation of Buy. The company has an average price target of $38.00.
