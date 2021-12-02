ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

9 Benefits of Home Care Tips for Seniors

By Safe and Healthy Life Expert
safeandhealthylife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProviding the best care for your elderly loved one on your own may be difficult as you have work and other obligations on your daily schedule. Instead of enrolling your parent or grandparent in a nursing home or assisted living facility, you could consider investing in professional home care....

www.safeandhealthylife.com

Comments / 0

Concord Monitor

My Turn: NH’s seniors deserve the option, and ability, to choose home-based care

With the delta variant rapidly spreading across the country, it’s clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. With roughly 80% of COVID-19 related deaths occurring in those over age 65, many seniors recently treated in a hospital would prefer to recover in the comfort and safety of their own homes in order to limit their potential exposure to COVID-19.
HEALTH SERVICES
Columbian

Senior care providers race to address caregiver shortage

With members of the baby boomer generation aging into their retirement years, the senior care industry has long been anticipating a shortage of caregivers as the need for more employees to meet this growing demand increases. But with the COVID-19 pandemic driving some health care workers away from the field,...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Home Care#Family Caregivers#Husky Senior Care#Comfort Professional
healthleadersmedia.com

An Orchestra of Care: Transparency for Patients at Home

Given the challenges the industry faced in 2020, patients expressed a growing preference for home over nursing care even pre-pandemic, which meant that the industry’s focus had to expand into home health agencies, infusion providers, non-emergency transportation, durable medical equipment and home medical equipment providers, and more. This article was originally published November 22, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Addressing Referral Leakage for Post-Surgical Care

Consumers might be willing to travel a long distance for a particular procedure, or even drive a distance for a follow-up with a specific doctor, but when it comes to PT, they are more likely to go to whichever clinic is closest. This article was originally published December 2, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kankakee Daily Journal

Does Medicare cover mobility scooters or wheelchairs?

Dear Savvy Senior, I have arthritis in my hips and knees and have a difficult time getting around anymore. What do I need to do to get a Medicare-covered electric-powered scooter or wheelchair? — Need a Ride. Dear Need, If you’re enrolled in original Medicare, getting an electric-powered mobility scooter...
CARS
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES

