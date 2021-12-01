Understanding the Value of Bank Branch Network Optimization with Palo Alto Networks

As we’re all now well aware, traditional hardware-based approaches to direct network traffic, connecting employees and offices to necessary resources and applications, simply doesn’t cut it anymore. Backhauling traffic to a central data center is inefficient, costly and impacts the user experience due to performance issues when accessing cloud and SaaS resources. However, these centralized data centers are often where the full security stack resides, creating the uncomfortable debate of security versus performance. Work is an activity, not a place, and inconsistencies in network performance, visibility and security for users at home or in offices are challenges for our cyber and IT teams.

