Understanding the Value of Bank Branch Network Optimization with Palo Alto Networks

paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital channels have absorbed many of the routine bank transactions. However, bank branches still provide an important in-person channel for high touch interactions. Customers visiting the branch deserve a high level of service for...

www.paloaltonetworks.com

helpnetsecurity.com

NetQuest Streaming Network Sensors extend visibility and optimize threat detection

NetQuest Corporation announced its new Streaming Network Sensors product line, a portfolio of high-speed network flow sensors capable of enriched layer 7 visibility for cyber threat hunting on critical traffic links. The Streaming Network Sensors feature NetQuest’s unsampled flow metering performance capable of scaling flow metadata generation from a single...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils New Security Innovations

Palo Alto Networks recently showcased industry-first security innovations to help organizations protect a rapidly expanding attack surface. The company unveiled breakthrough solutions, including Prisma Cloud 3.0, the first integrated platform to secure the full application lifecycle, and Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), which raises the bar in SaaS security as organizations tackle exploding SaaS usage with hybrid work. Palo Alto Networks also announced the Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization, combining its pioneering Cortex XDR 3.0 solution with managed services offerings from more than 15 partners — to empower customers' security operations.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

CN-Series Container Firewalls on AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere

Today at AWS re:Invent, hosted by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Palo Alto Networks announced significant deployment and licensing developments critical for saving time and effort while securing container environments increasingly important for competitiveness and innovation. Thanks to the release of AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere and AWS License manager,...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks and Siemens Partner to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Palo Alto Networks and Siemens have partnered to bring next-generation security to Siemens Ruggedcom Multi-Service Platforms, a stride in protecting critical infrastructure environments. The integration of Palo Alto Networks’ VM-Series next-generation firewall embeds machine learning (ML) to protect and prevent attacks in a scalable fashion for Siemens Ruggedcom APE1808, an...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

GTT teams with Palo Alto to power SASE platform

Global cloud networking provider GTT Communications is joining forces with cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks in a managed security service partnership to power a new secure access service edge (SASE) platform. The companies regard SASE as the latest trend, and say the project will use their respective networking and...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late To Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

Palo Alto’s stock has surged to new highs over the past year. It continues to expand its newer cloud and AI security services. Its growth is stable and its valuations are still attractive. Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) stock has rallied more than 80% over the past 12 months and currently...
STOCKS
paloaltonetworks.com

How Palo alto HA and Cisco HSRP work together ?

Here Palo alto HA is upstream devices ( lets consider PA1 and PA2 are in HA setup). Cisco Switches are catalyst 6509 or nexus 5 or 6K ( SW1 and SW2) SW1 is connected to PA 1 and SW2 is connected to PA2. in SW1 and SW2 HSRP is configured...
COMPUTERS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Network Transfers More Dollar Value than PayPal

The report identified the total number of transactions as the first factor which is described as the most variable-dependent. A new report from Blockdata has indicated that Bitcoin value processed may surpass the credit card giant, Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), in a few years, considering its performance against PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) in terms of value transfer recently.
MARKETS
paloaltonetworks.com

Workstations no internet after receive IP from firewall DHCP Server

We have a PaloAlto firewall which is connected to a Cisco switch and on this Cisco swtich an AP is connected. On the firewall I use ethernet 1/2 port to handle the free wifi clients. This port is in Layer 3 mode. This port is connected with the Cisco switch....
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Taking on the Secure SD-WAN Fight

As we’re all now well aware, traditional hardware-based approaches to direct network traffic, connecting employees and offices to necessary resources and applications, simply doesn’t cut it anymore. Backhauling traffic to a central data center is inefficient, costly and impacts the user experience due to performance issues when accessing cloud and SaaS resources. However, these centralized data centers are often where the full security stack resides, creating the uncomfortable debate of security versus performance. Work is an activity, not a place, and inconsistencies in network performance, visibility and security for users at home or in offices are challenges for our cyber and IT teams.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Software failed to fetch the PANOS from server

Hey guys hope you doing well One of my customer have an issue to fetch PANOS version. The dynamic updates are not up to date as i see the latest dynamic updates installed on her firewall are month of april 2021. Also i am not able to fetch the latest...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Seamless user experience and security for Microsoft 365 applications with Prisma Access

The Microsoft Networking Partners Program (NPP) certification enables Prisma Access customers to confidently provide a direct, efficient path for their users to M365 products, ensuring an optimal user experience in accordance with Microsoft connectivity principles. If you are responsible for keeping your Microsoft 365 deployment and users secure, download this...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Cross region ingress packet inspection with Palo Alto GWLB and TGW

Currently doing POC and deployed a VM-Series with AWS Gateway Load Balancer/TGW mentioned here. I was able to inspect the traffic inbound traffic as my security vpc (TGW/GWLB/VMSeries)a nd Spokes VPC (Application) is in the same region. Any idea how can I route my traffic for inbound inspection if my spokes VPC is different region than security VPC since gateway loablancer endpoint is a regional service? I was able to route/inspect East-West and Outbound (to internet) using cross region transit gateway attachment.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Another Sizable Performance Optimization To Benefit Network Code With Linux 5.17

Last week I wrote about a big TCP performance optimization having been queued up into net-next for Linux 5.17. That optimization can yield significant TCP throughput improvements especially with today's high-end 100Gb+ network hardware. There is now another separate juicy optimization to benefit the Linux network performance in the next kernel cycle.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Prisma Cloud Data Loss Prevention

Data theft is on the rise. When data is not sufficiently protected, bad actors can profit by using several methods to gain access to your data. They can then monetize the theft by selling your data—and your identity. The tools used by these bad actors are such that detecting the intrusion can be easily overlooked.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Api check certificate validity

I need create an API check to verify certificate expired date from managed firewall. With Giu intercade I found that data inside the template device, like in the attached Photo. Can you help me to find a solution ?. You can use the config of the template to get certificate...
COMPUTERS

