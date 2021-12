Baljenac is one tiny island you may have never heard of, but once you spot this landmass in the Adriatic Sea, located just off the coast of Croatia on the Sibenik archipelago, you’ll probably never forget it. Why? It’s been nicknamed “fingerprint island,” and rightfully so. The islet spans approximately half a square mile and is covered by a series of dry-stone walls that give it the shape of human fingerprint. Read more for a video and additional information.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO