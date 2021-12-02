ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Figure skating: Grand Prix final cancelled after Japan shuts borders

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Japan Skating Federation (JSF) said on Thursday that figure skating’s Grand Prix final, one of the key events leading into the Winter Olympics, has been cancelled after the country closed its borders to non-Japanese...

