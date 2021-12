Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has been a power-user favorite since its inception, thanks to the S Pen and the other interesting additions that the company did to differentiate the product from its Galaxy S series. But product evolution through the past few years brought the Note series and S series close to each other, to the point that Samsung just gave the S series S Pen support and decided not to release a Note this year. But the door was still not completely shut out for a 2022 Galaxy Note. If a new report emerging from South Korea is to be believed, that door is now being finally shut, and the Galaxy Note line finally killed.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO