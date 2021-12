Giannis Antetokounmpo has been among the topic picks for the early season MVP after rigorously trying to improve Milwaukee Bucks’ claim in the Eastern Conference. With Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton struggling ever since coming back after injury, the Greek freak has decided to take matters into his own hand and the Magic vs Bucks showdown was added to justify just why this power forward is one of the best ever seen.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO