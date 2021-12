Large portions of the previously employed indicate that they are not actively looking for work and may not return to the workforce for 6 months or more. WASHINGTON, D.C.— Less than half of Americans polled who lost their job during the pandemic and remain unemployed say they are actively and consistently looking for work, with one in five reporting that they are not looking for work at all, according to a new poll released today by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Fifty-six percent report that they believe they can get by for more than six months before it becomes essential to return to full time work, with 11 percent saying it will be more than a year before it is necessary to return to work, and 15 percent saying it will never be essential.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO