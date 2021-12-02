ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritual Habitual: Pagan Chant

By MARK CORROTO
All great music, at least in the jazz and improvisation world, shares a resonance of back to the future. Call it a placeholder, or flag planted so listeners can find their way, not only back, but forward. The trio Ritual Habitual plants that flag with Pagan Chant as an invitation to...

Nitzer Ebb wants fans to join in the chant

Nitzer Ebb programmer/drummer Bon Harris didn’t get into music for the fame or money. In 1982, Harris and school friends Douglas McCarthy and drummer David Gooday founded the industrial band in England to channel their emotions and energy. Those traits keep Nitzer Ebb relevant nearly 40 years later. “People have...
Jazz Musician of the Day: Chuck Mangione

All About Jazz is celebrating Chuck Mangione's birthday today!. For more than five decades, Chuck Mangione's love affair with music has been characterized by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm, and pure joy that radiates from the stage. Mangione first attracted attention with his brother, Gap, in a mainstream jazz band,...
Album review: SpiritWorld – Pagan Rhythms

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, winking friends and relatives tell us about visiting Sin City. But what of its surrounding area? What triumphant and terrible deeds took place in that vast expanse of desert before it became a wellspring for the moneyed metropolis? These are some of the questions asked by musician and author Stu Folsom in SpiritWorld's Pagan Rhythms universe.
Shannon Gunn: On A Mountain

Leave it to Canadian record producer and tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds to discover a hidden gem of an album. Vocalist Shannon Gunn recorded On A Mountain in May 2001 but it languished unreleased until now. Backed by a stellar group of both Canadian and US musicians such as pianist Renee Rosnes, drummer Billy Drummond, bassist Neil Swainson, trumpeter Brad Turner, tenor saxophonist Pat LaBarbera and percussionist Rick Lazar, it is an eclectic mix of Gunn originals, and other numbers that are a reflection of her embrace of the American Songbook tradition.
John Coltrane
Noa Fort: Everyday Actions

Noa Fort is an Israeli-born pianist, vocalist and composer now living in New York City. She has worked as a music therapist and believes in using music as a healing force. That sentiment comes through in this CD of alternately stimulating and peaceful music. She sings on most of the tracks but only one has lyrics. On the rest her voice floats wordlessly over her piano and various combinations of trumpeter Josh Deutsch, bassist Dan Loomis and drummer Ronen Itzik. Together the four of them create a lot of beautiful and intriguing sounds.
Splinters: Inclusivity

Archive label Jazz In Britain comes up with another winner. Inclusivity is a 3 x CD collection of the complete performances of Splinters, an all-star 1972 septet comprising three hard boppers, two radical experimentalists and two in-betweeners. They were tenor saxophonist and flautist Tubby Hayes, alto saxophonist Trevor Watts, trumpeter and flugelhornist Kenny Wheeler, pianist Stan Tracey, bassist Jeff Clyne and drummers Phil Seamen and John Stevens. The band assembled for just two London gigs five months apart. It made no studio recordings.
All About Jazz Top 10 Tracks: November 2021

All About Jazz features a free song every day spanning all genres of jazz, and of the tracks featured in November, these ten represent our reader's favorites as indicated by total listens. Musicians and record labels can submit full length MP3s for consideration here. Enjoy!. Top Tracks. Leon Brenko. From:...
Presagio by Javier García

A guitar, in an environment. No subsequent overdubbing. One mic, one takes. World Music, experimental, minimalism, noises, atmospheres, and capture the moment. Javier García: acoustic guitar, composer (track from new acoustic solo EP) Song Listing. Valsar; Carmesí; Presagio; Incidental; Rave. Personnel. Javier García. guitar, electric. Date featured. This song appears...
Fourth Function featuring The Phil Ware Trio: Happy Ever After

Fourth Function is the vehicle of Dublin vocalist/composer, multi-instrumentalist, writer, broadcaster and educator, Eamonn Lenihan. Backed by one of Ireland's finest rhythm sections in the form of bassist Dave Redmond, Kevin Brady and pianist Phil Ware, this five-song EP is a showcase for Lenihan's thought-provoking lyric songwriting and hip arrangements. Failing well to occupy any specific genre, Happy Ever After straddles shoe-gazing pop and chamber jazz—as if Earl Okin had smooched his way into the Modern Jazz Quartet.
Heartbeat by Juan Dhas

Album Title: Heartbeat (Single) This tune has been one of those compositions that I'd been really looking forward to hopefully bring to life one day, and I'm so glad I can finally share it with you all! I'm delighted to have long-time collaborator Kike Harker back for another tune, and also bringing on board Alejandro Gamboa (a young talented drummer and composer). Do go check out Alejandro's album "Sensitive", it was great to reconnect again in this context after having recorded that material back in late 2018. Lastly, I do have to give a shoutout to Juan David Arango and Jose Peláez for helping record the other musicians, and to Anthony Muthurajah for delivering a killer mix/master for this tune. It really gave this tune the air and presence needed to help give it some life! A huge thank you to everyone for all the support, releasing this new music wouldn't be possible otherwise!
The Persistence of Big Bands

It's a milieu that still enjoys plenty of devotion, and musicians (especially jazz players) are no strangers to realizing ideas that seem practically impossible. It's faintly amazing to be able to talk at all about big-band recordings—plural—emerging during an ongoing pandemic with no end in sight. Nonetheless it's a milieu that still enjoys plenty of devotion, and musicians (especially jazz players) are no strangers to realizing ideas that seem practically impossible. Here we have scores of them willing to keep the tradition alive, whatever the difficulties.
Diane Delin

Diane Delin is a violinist, composer, recording artist and educator. Her jazz work has earned her the Downbeat Magazine’s Critics Poll “Rising Star” category four times. She has also received such comments as: “Her elegance and expertise are always obvious,” from Jazz Times Magazine, while the LA Times prints, ”Delin produces improvisations of considerable style and unmistakable integrity.” St. Louis’ Sheldon Concert Hall gives her “Standing Ovation!” while the Chicago Tribune remarks, “Evocative performance… the way Delin and these musicians merge jazz rhythm with quasi classical instrumentation could lure both audiences.” Boston’s jazz critic Fred Bouchard adds, “She’s really a fine player with exquisite taste” and Cadence Magazine comments, “perfect for the museum music-series circuit... (music) most exquisitely realized.”
Nat Birchall: Ancient Africa

Tucked away in the rural north of England, and so doubly off the media radar, tenor saxophonist Nat Birchall is one of Britain's best kept secrets. His specialism is the strand of spiritual jazz pioneered by John Coltrane in the mid 1960s. Since the turn of the millennium, Birchall has released a string of albums ringing that bell with increasing resonance.
Dino Govoni: Hiding in Plain Sight

Tenor saxophonist Dino Govoni acquits himself well on the curiously-titled Hiding in Plain Sight, his third album for Whaling City Sound, as do his colleagues on this basically bop-leaning, mainly quintet studio date. The qualifier "mainly" is necessary because trumpeter Alex Sipiagin performs on only five of the album's nine tracks. On the others, Govoni is cradled by his capable rhythm section, pianist Henry Hey, bassist Michael Pope and drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts.
Meet Vocalist G. Thomas Allen

Sarah Vaughan was a contralto, but there were moments when we heard her sing soprano. This article first appeared in Jersey Jazz Magazine. When G. Thomas Allen was a freshman vocal performance major at Baltimore's Morgan State University, he initially concentrated on classical music, "because of my range. I'm classified as a countertenor (a type of classical male singing voice whose vocal range is equivalent to that of the female contralto or mezzo-soprano voices). I was really more connected to jazz though," he continued, "and, my teacher said, 'Find a tune you can do.'"
Rubén Blades at the Oakland Paramount Theater

The November night was brisk, and the expectant crowd gradually swelled. Sausage vendors were selling onion-and pepper-laden sandwiches right alongside the scalpers. The queues were long—for checking vaccine cards and gaining entry or even just to partake of a juicy pre-show sausage. Excitement was in the air. The 3,000-plus-seater Oakland Paramount Theater soon filled.
Year in Review

The top jazz recordings of 2021, in the order in which they were encountered... Aki Takase / Christian Weber / Michael Griener Auge Intakt Records The ever mercurial Japanese-born, Berlin-based pianist Aki Takase presents her take on the piano trio. Teaming with bassist Christian Weber and drummer Michael Griener, she creates Auge, wide open, unpredictable music full of odd grooves and serpentine twists and turns. By turns frenetic and pensive, prickly and fluidly beautiful, ...
