Ritual Habitual: Pagan Chant

Album Title: Heartbeat (Single) This tune has been one of those compositions that I'd been really looking forward to hopefully bring to life one day, and I'm so glad I can finally share it with you all! I'm delighted to have long-time collaborator Kike Harker back for another tune, and also bringing on board Alejandro Gamboa (a young talented drummer and composer). Do go check out Alejandro's album "Sensitive", it was great to reconnect again in this context after having recorded that material back in late 2018. Lastly, I do have to give a shoutout to Juan David Arango and Jose Peláez for helping record the other musicians, and to Anthony Muthurajah for delivering a killer mix/master for this tune. It really gave this tune the air and presence needed to help give it some life! A huge thank you to everyone for all the support, releasing this new music wouldn't be possible otherwise!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO