The Carmi City Council held their second monthly meeting on November 23rd, 2021. The approval for the award bid for the replacement of the cemetery on West Sycamore Street pressure reducing station to Kieffer Brother Construction Co, Inc. in the amount of $151,438 was granted. While this cost might be hefty, Mayor Jeff Pollard noted that the EPA requires the stations to be above ground, and the cities are currently underground. Additionally, the cost of this reconstruction will not be taken out of the city’s funds, but instead, the state will cover this fee.

