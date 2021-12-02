What’s the rush on equestrian arena lighting?

2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Unit w Yard Space on Capitol Hill 1 Block from Library of Congress! - Enter this gorgeously renovated ground-floor unit into a small foyer with coat closet. To the right of the foyer is the living/dining area (8x6). Kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with granite countertops and good cabinet space. The first bedroom (10x9) is found directly off of the kitchen and has a walk-in closet. The second bedroom (9x9) also has a walk-in closet along with direct access to the hall bath. Washer/dryer stack unit is located in a closet off of the foyer. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. A small fenced in front yard and patio area complement this wonderful unit.

