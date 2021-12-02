ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What’s the rush on equestrian arena lighting?

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks ago, the Conejo Recreation and Park District revealed a plan to add six 50-foot LED light towers to their large football-field-sized horse arena at Rancho Potrero Equestrian Center. The equestrian facility is across the street from around 200 homes and adjacent to open space trails. At a...

www.toacorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Hiker uncovers sewage leak

A portion of the Arroyo Conejo behind Lynn Ranch—not far from the city’s wastewater treatment plant—was closed for five days after 20,000 gallons of raw sewage escaped from a clogged pipe over the Thanksgiving weekend. Some of the sewage leaked into the creek, prompting officials to post warning signs for...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Poles#Equestrian Facility#The Conejo Recreation#Crpd#The Crpd Board#The City Council
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Caruso should meet city’s needs

Thank you, Acorn, for last week’s editorial regarding Caruso’s new project at The Lakes and the gross neglect for affordable (aka workforce) housing. I’m in agreement that we need more housing, but not to the detriment of our city policies and plans. The primary issues are excessive height and the...
POLITICS
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Sale, apartments win approval

The Thousand Oaks City Council has approved a first-of-its-kind development in the city. By a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, council members gave developer Rick Caruso permission to construct a six-story, 65-foot-tall apartment complex in the parking lot behind The Lakes shopping center on Thousand Oaks Boulevard. Until now, residential buildings have been limited to three stories.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
themunchonline.com

6207 N. 29th St.

Bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Rambler in the heart of Arlington! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Ramble single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This home features a spacious living area, carpet floors, and large windows for natural lighting. Fully equipped kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, fridge, and washer/dryer. 3 generous-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a breeze. The bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Street parking. Pets case by case! Application fee: $60/person. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
themunchonline.com

165 D St. SE

2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Unit w Yard Space on Capitol Hill 1 Block from Library of Congress! - Enter this gorgeously renovated ground-floor unit into a small foyer with coat closet. To the right of the foyer is the living/dining area (8x6). Kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with granite countertops and good cabinet space. The first bedroom (10x9) is found directly off of the kitchen and has a walk-in closet. The second bedroom (9x9) also has a walk-in closet along with direct access to the hall bath. Washer/dryer stack unit is located in a closet off of the foyer. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. A small fenced in front yard and patio area complement this wonderful unit.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Greater Conejo Valley Chamber is in rare air

The Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce has received the 5-star level of accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This is the third consecutive time the local Chamber has earned the distinction. The local business organization is one of six chambers in California to hold the endorsement. To receive...
COMMERCE, CA
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Hey, Santa, could you bring us some rain?

“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.”. Benjamin Franklin’s aphorism written 275 years ago for his “Poor Richard’s Almanac” used the word water metaphorically, but given the lack of rain the past two years, it could very well be the tagline for just about any water company across the Golden State.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy