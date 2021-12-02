ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Brentford live stream information and how to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxV2z_0dBxy5Se00

Tottenham welcome Brentford to north London in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs’ fixture against Burnley was postponed at late notice last weekend after heavy snow left the pitch in an unplayable condition.

That might have been a source of respite for Antonio Conte , though, who was left bitterly frustrated after a dreadful defeat against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League a few days earlier.

Meanwhile, Brentford ended their winless run against Everton on Sunday and can leapfrog Spurs in the table with a victory tonight.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway on Thursday 2 December at 7.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas, Son, Kane

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Odds

Tottenham - 8/10

Draw - 29/10

Brentford - 9/2

The Independent

The Independent

