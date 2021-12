In the boardroom where most of the big decisions at RB Leipzig are made, Julian Nagelsmann provided a window into why Ralf Rangnick – soon to be Manchester United’s interim manager – is so overwhelmingly respected in the inner sphere of the sport. “He puts the puzzle together, he makes a club whole,” he said. “It’s sustainability with style and being really football smart.” Nagelsmann was at the helm of Leipzig in early 2020 when he was sat down with The Independent for a lengthy interview, and used his fingers to point to every direction of the training base...

