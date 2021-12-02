ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbins, CA

Church partners with Enviva for Thanksgiving food giveaway

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Dobbins Heights Community Center was bustling with activity the morning before Thanksgiving in preparation for the Faith Assembly Turkey Distribution in partnership with Enviva. Pastors Linda and Mordecai Ross coordinated the successful giveaway of over 200 turkeys were provided to members of the community. Paul Pereira, plant manager of the Hamlet Enviva plant, and 11 other Enviva employees were on hand to wish neighbors a Happy Thanksgiving and load a turkey and other goods into their vehicles. This marks the second year that Enviva and Faith Assembly teamed up for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Church to hold live nativity scene

HAMLET — First Baptist Church Hamlet will hold its live nativity scene this weekend — a detailed display that will be a sight to behold ahead of the Christmas holiday. The nativity will be active starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at the church located at 208 Charlotte St. in Hamlet. It will be on the front lawn of the church. Viewers must remain in their cars and drive by the scene.
Richmond County Daily Journal

December 2021

ROCKINGHAM — Family, friends and community members gathered Wednesday evening at Broad Street Square to celebrate the two lives lost Sunday afternoon, and to find a path forward that can address the root issues that spurred the tragedy. ROCKINGHAM — A customer at the Rainbow Shops store in Richmond Plaza...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills |Gratitude

Happy Thanksgiving. I hope everyone will celebrate. Despite the difficult and divisive times we face, we still have much for which to be thankful. On a personal level, I’m thankful for my family. My parents are still with us and have lived well into their 80s in relatively good health. That’s not something either would have expected when I was born. The average life expectancy has risen from about 70 years to 79 in my lifetime, thanks largely to breakthroughs in medicine and better understanding of personal health. So give thanks to science and knowledge.
FESTIVAL
Richmond County Daily Journal

Bo Wagner | A cooling time

I slid the three-inch bolt through the bottom hole of the ten-inch terra cotta pot, then put five large washers down onto the bolt. Then I put the eight-inch terra cotta pot inside of the ten-inch one, down onto the bolt, and onto the washers. From there, I secured everything together with a bolt, finger tightening it so as not to risk breaking the pots. That resulted in something like a double bell arrangement, with an air chamber between the surfaces of the two pots.
RELIGION
Richmond County Daily Journal

Celebrate farmers this week

ROCKINGHAM — “Farm” and “city” are not two words that usually find themselves in the same sentence. However, during Farm City Week, which occurs every year at this time, they merge together to recognize the farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who grow the food, fiber, and lumber and the urban industries and businesses that create and supply the products that are essential to our lives.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Turkeys#Dobbins Heights#Faith Assembly
Richmond County Daily Journal

C.H.U.R.C.H. Ministry hosts turkey, ham giveaway

HAMLET — C.H.U.R.C.H. Ministry held an inaugural turkey and ham giveaway at the Memorial Park parking lot Saturday morning. “C.H.U.R.C.H. Ministry Committee wanted to be a blessing to our community for Thanksgiving,” said Chellia “Church” Nelson in a text. “There are yet numerous families that are without jobs, food, clothing, just the necessities of life and having a hard time during this global pandemic.”
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Community donates $4k to Cancer Care Treasure Shop

Pictured from left: Heather Guinn, Barbara Saxton, Rodney Gandy, Morgan Baldwin and Jennifer Davis. The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop raised $4,083 for their October “Walk for Hope” event in October. All of the proceeds went toward the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. About 50 volunteers walked down East Broad Avenue toward Walmart on a Saturday morning to raise awareness for breast cancer, which affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. “We just hope we can do it next year and keep it going,” Gandy said. “We appreciate everyone’s participation and support.” All of the proceeds from purchases at the Treasure Shop go to supporting the Relay for Life, in addition to the check.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Hamlet Christmas events to return in full-force

HAMLET — Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is returning, along with some new twists to the city’s holiday events to spread some cheer and merriment. Immediately following the lighting, Hamlet Depot & Museum will be displaying “The Polar Express” in the waiting area of the Depot. “Santa and Mrs. Claus...
HAMLET, NC
