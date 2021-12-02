ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Nanopore Announces Technology Updates

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Highlights include release of new 'Kit 12' and R10.4 flow cells for >Q20 (>99%) raw read and around Q30 (99.9%) Duplex sequencing accuracy, and the new PromethION P2 device, a palm-sized, high-throughput sequencer that delivers the most accessible low-cost, high-output Oxford Nanopore...

winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Announces Breakthrough in DNA Storage Technology

Data is a resource, and the world is running out. We are consuming more data than we have the capacity to store it, at least we are heading that way. With over 2.5 million GBs of data generated each day and our need for data only going to increase, a solution is needed. That’s why Microsoft’s interest in using DNA as a data storage solution is intriguing.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

GSK Shares Positive Omicron Update, New Oxford Partnership

As the Omicron variant continues to spread globally, researchers are scrambling to identify therapies that may prevent infections or reduce the risk of severe infections. This morning, GlaxoSmithKline said early research shows its monoclonal antibody is demonstrating efficacy against the newest strain of COVID-19. This morning, GSK and its partner...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
offshore-technology.com

Yahsat and Ericsson announce deal to boost industry technology services

The Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, has announced a group wide partnership with Swedish telecommunications provider Ericsson to provide private network, data, and internet connectivity services across the oil and gas, mining, and ports industries. Ali Al Hashemi, Yahsat Group CEO, commenting on...
BUSINESS
hines.com

Hines Securities, Inc. Announces Technology Partnership with iCapital Network®

(HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced a partnership between its broker-dealer affiliate, Hines Securities, Inc., and iCapital Network[1], the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing. Hines Securities is the dealer manager for a variety of alternative investment products including private placements and public, non-listed REITs. The partnership provides investment professionals with the ability to access Hines’ investment solutions for clients’ portfolios via an end-to-end technology solution powered by iCapital.
HOUSTON, TX
martechseries.com

Exela Technologies Announces Webinar Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies, Inc, a business process automation leader, announced today that Cantor Fitzgerald’s Head of Financial Technology Research, Josh Siegler, will host a webinar with Exela’s Global Head of Strategy, Matt Brown on December 8th, 2021 at 1PM ET. Marketing Technology News: NAB Show Adds ‘Intelligent Content’ Showcase to 2022...
SOFTWARE
TheSpoon

Hazel Technologies Announces New California Hub To Expand Produce Conserving Technology

Starting in the mid-twentieth century, the advent of new fertilizer production technologies allowed the world to grow crops at a new scale. While that so-called Green Revolution helped producers to feed more people than ever, it also created a focus on crop production rather than systems efficiency. And that imbalanced focus has led to a worldwide agricultural system that wastes about a third of the food it produces, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
AGRICULTURE
biztucson.com

Lightsense Technology Announces Partnership to Bring DrugDetect to Market

Lightsense Technology, a Tucson-based pioneer of developing multi-spectroscopic solutions to address large problems in public health—from the opioid crisis to the pandemic, food safety and quality assurance in the pharmaceutical supply chain–has announced a new channel partnership to launch its DrugDetect-M1 device for law enforcement organizations into relevant channels in the U.S.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Oxford scientists poised to update vaccine rapidly ‘if necessary’

The University of Oxford has said that it can “rapidly” update its Covid-19 vaccine “if it should be necessary” amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant. Academics at the university, who pioneered the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca said that if the jab needed to be tweaked then the “necessary tools and processes” are in place.
CORONAVIRUS
outsourcing-pharma.com

GSK and University of Oxford launch new institute, embracing advanced technologies for drug discovery

The Oxford-GSK Institute of Molecular and Computational Medicine has been created via a five-year collaboration between GlaxoSmithKline and the University of Oxford. Based at the University of Oxford and backed by £30m from GSK, the new institute aims to improve the success and speed of research and development of new medicines, building on insights from human genetics and using advanced technologies such as functional genomics and machine learning.
TravelDailyNews.com

TakeTwo announces PSNGR1 as digital booking tool on the TMC’s technology roadmap

As a first-of-its-kind platform for the travel industry, PSNGR1 (pronounced passenger one) enables users to book all travel via one profile and interface, making booking processes smarter, more personalised, streamlined, and cost-effective for all industry stakeholders. Key to the platform’s facility and efficiency is TripBoards, which enables users to easily invite fellow travellers – colleagues, friends, or family alike – to collaboratively plan, book and manage all aspects of their trip. With TripBoards, travellers have access to a robust inventory of travel options to select from that can be shared with multiple parties at once and a library of existing TripBoards that serve as inspiration for future itineraries. PSGNR1 also provides access to the latest NDC content suitable for TakeTwo clients on both sides of the Atlantic.
LIFESTYLE
passengerterminaltoday.com

ACI World announces winners of its first Technology Innovation Awards

Airports Council International (ACI) World and travel technology developer Amadeus have announced the winners of the first Technology Innovation Awards at the ACI Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)/World Annual General Assembly Conference and Exhibition. The awards recognize innovative solutions deployed by member airports and prioritize the changing needs of passengers...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

lockrMail Announces Open Beta For First-Of-Its-Kind Email Productivity Technology

New productivity tool gives users advanced control with an automated filtering system to determine what, how and where emails are delivered while protecting user identity. lockrMail, an email management technology platform, announced the launch of the open beta, providing open access to the company’s proprietary pre-filtering technology to improve inbox efficiency and a unique and secure email address for confident and private open-web browsing. With a previous waitlist of thousands of prospective users, the platform will now grant early access to lockrMail’s free email productivity technology and enable users to curate which emails they wish to receive and maximize the benefit of email on their own terms.
SOFTWARE
ScienceAlert

AI Is Discovering Patterns in Pure Mathematics That Have Never Been Seen Before

We can add suggesting and proving mathematical theorems to the long list of what artificial intelligence is capable of: Mathematicians and AI experts have teamed up to demonstrate how machine learning can open up new avenues to explore in the field. While mathematicians have been using computers to discover patterns for decades, the increasing power of machine learning means that these networks can work through huge swathes of data and identify patterns that haven't been spotted before. In a newly published study, a research team used artificial intelligence systems developed by DeepMind, the same company that has been deploying AI to solve...
SOFTWARE
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE

