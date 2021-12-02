ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NY

Manchester United Consider Former Man City Manager as Potential Ralf Rangnick Successor

By Nathan Allen
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVNQe_0dBxoqmQ00

Roberto Mancini (57) was the man who led Manchester City to their first ever Premier League title in 2012, and their first FA Cup in over four decades.

The Italian coach was one of the defining figures in City's transition from plucky underdogs to major title contenders, and his fiery personality made him a firm fan favourite, just as much as the on-the-pitch success of his team.

Since being sacked by Manchester City in 2013, Mancini has had brief spells at Inter Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg, before finding success as manager of the Italy national team.

The Marche-born manager led his country to victory at this summer's European Championships, but there are questions over his future now, with Gli Azzurri heading for World Cup the play-offs, after a disappointing qualifying campaign.

Those question marks may make him a potential shock option for Manchester United, who are looking for a permanent manager to succeed the newly-appointed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, according to The Telegraph.

The report states that while Roberto Mancini's history as Manchester City boss is a 'potential complicating factor', it has not seen the Italian be 'discounted' at this stage.

That history includes inflicting the infamous 6-1 thrashing on Manchester United on their own turf, as well as knocking them out of the FA Cup the season before in the semi-final.

But there's an emphasis on the fact that the possibility of Roberto Mancini taking over at Manchester United depends largely on his standing as Italy boss.

It is thought to be unlikely that the club would move for Mancini while he is still employed by his country, who face Macedonia in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, before potentially taking on either Portugal or Turkey.

Mancini built a strong relationship with Manchester City fans throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium, to the extent that he took out a farewell advertisement in the Manchester Evening News after his sacking - and the gesture was reciprocated when City fans created a fundraiser to place an advert in Gazzetta dello Sport.

If the Italian, still viewed by many City fans as a hero of the club's modern history, was to accept a job at United, it will be fascinating to see how the news is received by the blue half of Manchester.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CityXtra

"Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close" - Man City Journalist Predicts Major Position Change Next Season

When the PFA announce their Premier League Team of the Year in six months' time, you will almost certainly see Joao Cancelo's name in one of the full-back positions. The Portuguese international's performances so far this season have been nothing short of extraordinary. In essence, he has not done much defending, but what he's produced going forward has been mesmerising.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NY
punditarena.com

Man United reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager

Ralf Rangnick to take Man United interim role. Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become the club’s interim manager until the end of May. The Athletic reports that Rangnick has agreed a six-month deal, followed by two further years in a consultancy role. Ralf Rangnick is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-ups: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

With top spot in Group A of their Champions League group secured, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to put together some momentum in the Premier League and take the top spot off current leaders, Chelsea. Their next task is the high-flying Hammers, who have enjoyed an excellent start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Man City#Italian#Gli Azzurri#The Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Official: Manchester United Appoint Former Red Bull Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick As Iterim Manager As Glazers Look To Restructure

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, as they look at life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Could the former RB Leipzig Sporting Director turn the club around?. Since the Glazers joined Manchester United, the club has regressed massively. From winning major trophies regularly to being content with making...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
234
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy