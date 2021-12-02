Manchester United Consider Former Man City Manager as Potential Ralf Rangnick Successor

Roberto Mancini (57) was the man who led Manchester City to their first ever Premier League title in 2012, and their first FA Cup in over four decades.

The Italian coach was one of the defining figures in City's transition from plucky underdogs to major title contenders, and his fiery personality made him a firm fan favourite, just as much as the on-the-pitch success of his team.

Since being sacked by Manchester City in 2013, Mancini has had brief spells at Inter Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg, before finding success as manager of the Italy national team.

The Marche-born manager led his country to victory at this summer's European Championships, but there are questions over his future now, with Gli Azzurri heading for World Cup the play-offs, after a disappointing qualifying campaign.

Those question marks may make him a potential shock option for Manchester United, who are looking for a permanent manager to succeed the newly-appointed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, according to The Telegraph.

The report states that while Roberto Mancini's history as Manchester City boss is a 'potential complicating factor', it has not seen the Italian be 'discounted' at this stage.

That history includes inflicting the infamous 6-1 thrashing on Manchester United on their own turf, as well as knocking them out of the FA Cup the season before in the semi-final.

But there's an emphasis on the fact that the possibility of Roberto Mancini taking over at Manchester United depends largely on his standing as Italy boss.

It is thought to be unlikely that the club would move for Mancini while he is still employed by his country, who face Macedonia in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, before potentially taking on either Portugal or Turkey.

Mancini built a strong relationship with Manchester City fans throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium, to the extent that he took out a farewell advertisement in the Manchester Evening News after his sacking - and the gesture was reciprocated when City fans created a fundraiser to place an advert in Gazzetta dello Sport.

If the Italian, still viewed by many City fans as a hero of the club's modern history, was to accept a job at United, it will be fascinating to see how the news is received by the blue half of Manchester.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra