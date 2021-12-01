Scooter Santa delivering Christmas cheer

Santa’s “little helpers” have been selected to help kick off Santa’s Shining Lights in Charles City’s Central Park. The event coordinated by the Rotary Satellite Club and Main Street Charles City will officially open with a tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. Organizer and Rotarian Tami Vetter says those who will be “Cheer Meister’s” to help flip the switches include Leland Majewski, son of Connie Majewski, in the Elementary School age category; Hudson Gates, son of Jessica Kiefer and Brandon Gates, in the Middle/High School category; and Teresa Miller in the Adult category.

