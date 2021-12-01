ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooter Santa delivering Christmas cheer

WNEP-TV 16
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe rides around on a scooter, handing...

www.wnep.com

News 8 KFMB

Want to help deliver cheer to children? Adopt a Santa letter from the Postal Service

NORTH POLE, Alaska — (Note: The video above is from a related story.) It's no secret that Santa delivers Christmas joy to children all around the world, and that's a tall order for one man. That's why the U.S. Postal Service is inviting you to help bring cheer to families in need this holiday season through its USPS Operation Santa, now open for letter adoption.
SOCIETY
WOLF

USPS Operation Santa delivering gifts to children in need

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? The beloved 109-year-old Post Office program, Operation Santa, has returned with some updates that make it easier than ever to share some magic this Christmas. “I feel that every child should always be able to experience...
CHARITIES
Portland Tribune

Welcome Christmas, bring your cheer

Canby turns on the Christmas season with a full slate of events at the Light Up The Night event at Wait Park. With a push of a lever, the lights in and around Canby's Wait Park came to life /Dec. 3, signifying the official start of the holiday season in the community.
CANBY, OR
Kankakee Daily Journal

Santa - Christmas at Perry Farm

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, Christmas will be coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The elves are busy preparing the park for the first Christmas on the Park.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
#Christmas
valleynewslive.com

Santa brings holiday cheer to the Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For generations, families have come to malls to see Santa Claus. At West Acres, jolly old St. Nick was there to greet, which means a lot to him. “It’s just great. It makes me feel like Santa again.” said Mr. Claus. Last year, West...
FARGO, ND
cbs17

Family spreads diverse Christmas cheer with Black Santa photoshoots at Raleigh studio

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We all have holiday traditions, but now one local family is turning theirs into a business, with the hope of spreading diverse Christmas cheer. Larry Stroud’s 3- and 5-year-old granddaughters wondered why there was no Santa Claus who looked like them. Stroud’s daughter requested he dress up so the girls could see a Black Santa Claus.
RALEIGH, NC
WNEP-TV 16

Sending Christmas joy to deployed service members

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The note that Jenna Gasker from Lehighton attached to a Christmas tree on Friday morning is about to travel hundreds of miles. "The troops will be able to have a little piece of home from a small town in Lehighton with them," Gasker said. One after the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
theadvocate.com

Santa delivers toys, smiles at Christmas party at Donaldsonville's Waguespack Center

Santa's helper visiting with children Saturday at the Hickley Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville donned mirrored glass with his traditional red suit. Officers from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office organized the annual free Christmas party, which has grown over the years, from about 30 attendees and no community sponsors to hundreds of local residents and several sponsors. And next year, said Lt. Mike Brooks who headed up organizing the party, it will be even bigger.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
dallassun.com

Yuletide Network Delivers the Gift of Family Holiday Cheer

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / SimulTV brings back its highly anticipated seasonal channel, the Yuletide Network, bringing you a new 'Christmas Present' of family holiday cheer this year along with your favorites from ''Christmas Past'. Find all your holiday movies and show favorites you grew up watching with family and friends - plus a new line-up of shows added since SimulTV's Yuletide Network premiered last year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kchanews.com

Cheer Meister’s Selected for Santa’s Shining Lights in Charles City

Santa’s “little helpers” have been selected to help kick off Santa’s Shining Lights in Charles City’s Central Park. The event coordinated by the Rotary Satellite Club and Main Street Charles City will officially open with a tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. Organizer and Rotarian Tami Vetter says those who will be “Cheer Meister’s” to help flip the switches include Leland Majewski, son of Connie Majewski, in the Elementary School age category; Hudson Gates, son of Jessica Kiefer and Brandon Gates, in the Middle/High School category; and Teresa Miller in the Adult category.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department Blue Santa bringing cheer for 2nd year

Last year, Detective Chris Robin and the Groves Police Department decided to hold their own Blue Santa effort to give back to a community in the midst of the pandemic. Robin saw a growing need for the charity as the economy took a dive. “We wanted to have a program...
GROVES, TX
WMBB

Letters are delivered to Santa directly from Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – There is now a unique mailbox set up at a Lynn Haven park for children trying to reach the big man in red, before Christmas Day. You can find the magical mailbox at Sheffield Park now through the day after Christmas. All letters dropped off will go straight to the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Creating Christmas cookies

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Making Christmas cookies is a tradition for many families this time of year. Back in 1988, Mike Stevens spent a day decorating and eating cookies with some first graders in Wilkes-Barre. That's this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Take another trip down the Pennsylvania Road on...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

