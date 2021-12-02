ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Diabetes study could hold cure to disease

WNEP-TV 16
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have pinpointed a possible cure...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Scientists May Have Found a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Brian Shelton, a retired Post Office worker, may be the first person to be cured of Type 1 diabetes using a new treatment that helps the body regulate its own insulin levels. The treatment is part of an ongoing clinical trial that will take another five years to complete, but it’s welcome news for some 1.5 million people living with the disease nationwide.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Type 1 Diabetes#Americans
WNEM

Local expert studies Alzheimer’s, disease prevention

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and more than 6 million Americans struggle with the disease. Despite the millions raised for research and therapy, so much is still unknown. "There are lot of people that are unaware, that think it's a natural part of aging. Alzheimer's is actually associated with unhealthy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Obesity could be cured by turning off ‘hungry hormone’: trial study

Obesity could be cured without diet or exercise with a radical trial launched into turning off the so-called “hungry hormone.”. The trial is set to investigate a process that could cut the desire to over-eat and reduce weight in just 40 minutes. And the process would cost the NHS £1,500...
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

This Could Be A Sign Of Heart Disease In Smokers

Most of us are aware of the health risks of smoking, but a new study suggests this dangerous symptom of heart disease is common in smokers. Smoking has long been associated with a variety of health issues. While this didn’t use to be the case, nowadays, teens and adults are well aware of the negative side effects of the habit, which has been linked with diseases like cancer, diabetes, lung diseases, and more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Clayton County Register

November is Diabetes Awareness Month: Diabetes and cardiovascular disease

VMH Diabetes Education Team ... Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. People with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke compared to someone who does not have diabetes. Pictured above is the Diabetes Team at Veterans Memorial Hospital including Angie Mettille, RN, BSN, Diabetes Educator, seated; Jill Fleming, RD/LD, Dietitian standing at left; and Brittney Snitker, Pharm.D., Pharmacist and Certified Diabetes Educator at Veterans Memorial Hospital. In this article, Snitker outlines the things those with diabetes can do to lower their risk of heart disease. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Study of twins finds type 2 diabetes clues in epigenetic changes

Identical twins share the same DNA, but one twin can suffer from type 2 diabetes while the other twin does not develop the disease. A study led by Lund University in Sweden has now discovered that there are differences in gene activity in twins where only one sibling had developed the disease. The researchers' discovery could contribute to the development of new treatment methods.
CANCER
Seattle Times

A cure for Type 1 diabetes? For one man, it seems to have worked

Brian Shelton’s life was ruled by Type 1 diabetes. When his blood sugar plummeted, he would lose consciousness without warning. He crashed his motorcycle into a wall. He passed out in a customer’s yard while delivering mail. Following that episode, his supervisor told him to retire, after a quarter-century in the Postal Service. He was 57.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Type 1 diabetes: Study uncovers new avenue toward treatment

The exact mechanisms involved in the development of type 1 diabetes are still somewhat mysterious. Some scientists have focused on the role of an inflammatory cytokine called chemokine ligand 2 (CCL-2). However, the exact nature of the relationship between CCL-2 and type 1 diabetes is not clear. A recent study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
staradvertiser.com

Kidney disease overdiagnosed, study suggests

If the public has learned anything about medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that science is constantly evolving. New findings can change how experts define a given illness, as well as how they diagnose, prevent and treat it. Such is the case, a new study suggests, with chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Managing senior-specific complications of diabetic eye disease

Confronting issues unique to aging may lead to better outcomes. As cases of diabetes increase worldwide, the disease is accompanied by a precipitous increase in its most common complication, diabetic retinopathy (DR). At the same time, the aging population is growing, which is significant considering that the risk of developing DR increases the longer individuals live with diabetes and that the consequences of DR are unique in older patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Collegian

Trial to study if mindfulness helps with diabetes-related stress, health

HERSHEY, Pa. — Everyone experiences some degree of stress, but evidence shows chronic stress from living with diabetes may affect patients’ health. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine are seeking volunteers from across the U.S. to participate in a clinical trial examining whether online mindfulness-based stress reduction can reduce stress and average blood sugar levels in those with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes — an estimated 463 million people worldwide.
HERSHEY, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Experimental treatment may have cured type 1 diabetes for the first time

In a Vertex Pharmaceuticals clinical trial, an experimental treatment may have cured type 1 diabetes for the first time in a 64-year-old patient, The New York Times reported Nov. 27. The treatment involves an infusion of cells, grown from stem cells that produce islet cells — insulin-producing cells found throughout...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
smilepolitely.com

U of I grad Doug Melton is getting closer to a cure for Type 1 diabetes

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences shared that Doug Melton, who graduated in 1975 with a degree in biology, began working on a cure for Type 1 diabetes after his son was diagnosed at six months old. From the New York Times:. The disease, which occurs when the body’s...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy