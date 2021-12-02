DBKL enhances blue-green connectivity in KL with River of Life and Heritage Trails

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Work off some of that Thanksgiving dinner with an easy 4 mile hike along the Hop River Linear Trail. Folks can go at their own pace, and since this is an in-and-out hike, you may turn around at any time. Perhaps we may see the ghost that roams here! Possible short walk at end to view the cave where Princess Wunny lived. Those who wish a longer hike can continue on the rail trail as far as they like. Meet for a prompt 10AM start at the Hop River parking lot. Directions: From the junction of Rtes. 44 and 6 in Bolton, head West toward I-384 from Bolton Notch. Turn right at end of guardrail and go down the hill to the lot. From the West, take I-384 toward Rte. 44. There is a small exit on the left for Rte. 44 West. Head West on Rte. 44 to end of guardrail and go down the hill to the lot. L Zellene Sandler (860) 242-4167. Bad weather cancels. Possible stop at local restaurant afterwards if it is open.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO