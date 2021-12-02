ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

DBKL enhances blue-green connectivity in KL with River of Life and Heritage Trails

By Fatin Najihah
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALING JAYA (Dec 2): To further develop green and blue connectivity in Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has integrated two projects, namely the River of Life (RoL) and Heritage Trails. This was shared during a City Expo Malaysia 2021 event with DBKL, with speakers from the city...

