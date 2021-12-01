ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners sign reliever Andrés Muñoz to a 4-year contract extension

By Ryan Divish The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 5 days ago

SEATTLE — Andrés Muñoz pitched in just one major league game during the 2021 season, which was the season finale against the Angels. He recorded two outs while firing 17 pitches. But those 17 pitches featured fastballs averaging 99 mph and touching 101 mph multiple times, showing that he's...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

