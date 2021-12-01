Mariners sign reliever Andrés Muñoz to a 4-year contract extension

Amidst the introductory press conference late last night for reigning AL Cy Young winner and new Seattle Mariners ace Robbie Ray, another move was made public, locking up a young reliever who might help lock down plenty of wins for Ray and the rest of the rotation for many years to come. Seattle agreed to terms with 22 year old RHP Andrés Muñoz on a four-year, $7.5 million deal (thru 2025) that includes team options for 2026, 2027, and 2028. The exact compensation for the team option years has not yet been made public, but Muñoz’s first four years will pay him and average annual value (AAV) of $1.875 million. The deal is an impressive one given Muñoz has just 23.2 MLB innings to his name and appeared in just one game for Seattle in 2021 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery. The context of Muñoz’s talent and service time, however, make it quite possible that Muñoz far outproduces his compensation when all is said and done.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO