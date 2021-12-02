ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Letter to the Editor

By Tiffany V. Thiele
thecollegevoice.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s editorial, “An Open Letter to President Bergeron,” contained two inaccuracies that we would like to clarify for the record:. – The College did not furlough any employees during the pandemic. During...

thecollegevoice.org

Comments / 0

Related
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
wunc.org

How special education vacancies are depriving students with disabilities

As teacher vacancies continue to create problems, public schools in North Carolina are having a particularly hard time filling positions for special education. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about her recent report on the large number of teacher vacancies for special education.
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Letter To The Editor#Health Benefits#The Board Of Trustees
Washington Post

Parents can be clumsy school critics. Teach students to do it better.

My favorite course in high school was U.S. history, taught by a remarkable man named Al Ladendorff. He was demanding, sarcastic, playful and, most importantly, imaginative: He suggested we criticize our textbook. I had never heard that before. I did not hear it again until my senior year of college.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Denver

Delayed Start: Aurora Public Schools To Start Classes On Monday An Hour Later In The Spring

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
AURORA, CO
mendocinobeacon.com

Letter to the editor: Fritsch

Before the Fort Bragg community is called upon to rally behind some legislation that binds any new Veterinarians or forces the ones we have into a 24/7 commitment to services. You should keep this in mind. Years ago the practices on the coast held a 24/7 coverage by sharing the...
FORT BRAGG, CA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, Nov. 24

The Rev. James Rowe’s Nov. 20 letter regarding “hostile complaints” over Transgender Story Time provided a true Christian response of love and kindness to the community of neighbors who are different, leaving politics to others. New Life Church should have its tax-exempt status revoked because Jim Mann has led it...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy