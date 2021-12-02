ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US reports first case of omicron variant in returning traveler

Lockhaven Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous...

