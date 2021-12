CF% – 45.52%, SCF% – 52.1%, HDCF% – 59.03%, xGF% – 48.83%. It’s a Team Game – Overall it wasn’t a terrible effort from the Flames. They clearly won the high danger battle by virtue of some strong 5v5 play through 40 minutes. Same with the overall chance ratio – it highly favoured the Flames after 2 periods. The third they did struggle mightily, the Kings were able to get the puck deep against the Flames defence and pin them with a strong forecheck. It didn’t help that the Flames wingers struggled to break the puck out. I will give the Kings D credit for quick transitions in the third – they pushed the pace and controlled the last 7 minutes.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO