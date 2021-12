The Los Angeles Kings will not have Andreas Athanasiou in the lineup when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs this evening, as he has been placed in the COVID protocol. Athanasiou, 27, only has eight games under his belt this season and after a hot start–he had five points in his first four–has been held scoreless in four straight. Now the Kings will have to find a way to replace him for at least one game.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO