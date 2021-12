Even as the last line of defense was having a string of highly unusual technical difficulties, the Colorado Avalanche blue line held up and the offense kept churning. Colorado didn’t beat up a struggling team this time. The Anaheim Ducks finished last in the West Division last season but were off to a 10-6-3 start. Once their goaltending issues were resolved, the Avalanche picked apart the Ducks in Wednesday’s 5-2 win at Ball Arena. The Avalanche (10-5-1) have averaged exactly six goals per night during their current six-game win streak.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO