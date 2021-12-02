People in Brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an interview set to air Thursday that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing a cinematographer. “I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
DoYouRemember?

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Responds To Alec Baldwin Claims In Gun Accident

Alec Baldwin did an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. It all happened on the set of the film Rust. Alec claimed, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Now, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider shared his opinion.
Daily News

RICHARD JOHNSON: Alec Baldwin did himself no favors with TV interview about ‘Rust’ shooting

Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, is emerging from the COVID pandemic and becoming more visible to the public. While Julia, mother of three, accompanied her late husband David Koch to innumerable black-tie events, she seemed to vanish after he died two years ago and COVID arrived. “David loved to entertain and gave a lot of money to various causes, but now that he’s gone, Julia ...
WTAJ

Baldwin: ‘Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ‘not me’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos […]
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
Deadline

‘TNF’s Cowboys-Saints Game Snags Spotlight From ‘Annie Live!’ And Alec Baldwin Special, Leads Thursday

Thursday was a busy one as broadcast primetime offerings ranged from the usual sitcoms on CBS and dramas on CW to Annie Live! on NBC, football on Fox and Alec Baldwin’s dramatic Rust tell-all on ABC. Of the offerings, however, Fox’s coverage of Thursday Night Football‘s Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints game took the spotlight. The latest  showdown (2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 11.27 million viewes) saw the Cowboys win 27-17 and earn top numbers in both the demo and viewership, per Nielsen fast affiliates. While TNF typically dominates Thursday, competition was stiffer than usual with Annie Live! going head-to-head...
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
enstarz.com

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship In Trouble? Husband Reportedly Going Reckless With His Health

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health. The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
