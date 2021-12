Immunosuppressant drugs are medicines which inhibit or prevent activity of white blood cells. The immune system is a sort of defense mechanism that helps the body fight off invading microorganisms, fungi, viruses and other organic or inorganic substances which might cause disease. When the immune system is inhibited or weakened it cannot fight these substances and infections tend to take hold. This results in allergic reactions, fatigue, headaches, rashes, gastrointestinal problems and even cancer. Medicines that work by suppressing the activity of white blood cells can thus help to control the effects of diseases such as hepatitis and arthritis.

