Brian Kelly shook up college football on Monday when he left Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. Lots of people have had something to say about the decision. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO