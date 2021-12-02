GlobalProtect/Prisma Access Different Agent Configs based on User Location

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
We are looking to be able to check the following scenarios via Prisma Cloud. 1) Is EDR / Anti-Virus installed on compute workloads. 3) Enable auto-remediation (installation) if not present. Has anyone worked through this scenario?
Server admins and security-heads take note: there's a new Windows zero-day that's like leaving the key in the lock. It just requires access to any standard user account, and provides administrative privileges with the execution of a single application. There's pretty much no defense against it as it stands, so keep anyone you don't trust implicitly away from your systems.
The Grand Underground is an expansive labyrinth that takes what was introduced in the original Diamond and Pearl and turns it into something entirely new and brimming with activity. You can dig down to try and excavate rare items, exchange treasures, or even encounter Pokémon that you wouldn’t normally be...
The Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has recently launched the latest feature called the Custom Sticker maker for its Web users. This tool allows users to make their own custom stickers. So users don’t have to use third-party apps to make customized stickers anymore. Users can now use that feature on WhatsApp’s own platform.
Pozyx RTLS Triggers slash integration efforts and generate events that translate into smart manufacturing actions and warnings. Pozyx, a leading provider of the most accurate indoor RTLS (real-time location system) based on UWB (ultra-wideband) technology, announced the Trigger functionality in its 2021.3 product release. Triggers generate events that launch whenever a condition (based on the location awareness of assets) is fulfilled and convert these into automatically generated actions such as alerts, notifications, or status updates.
I find it hard to get any work done nowadays without having a second computer monitor. So much of my work involves needing to review multiple things simultaneously that it’s kind of difficult to feel productive with just a single display. Yet, it’s even harder to tote around a whole second monitor with you when traveling, so I’ve been looking for a handy solution for a while now and eventually came across Xebec’s Tri-Screen 2 monitor setup.
The brand sent over a unit for testing, and I’m really, really impressed with it.
Xebec Tri-Screen 2: What We Liked
What I love about the...
--- Duplicate certificate subject found. Warning: tunnel tunnel.2 ipv6 is not enabled. IPv6 address will be ignored!. Why don't you check the logs with 'less mp-log ms.log' via CLI?. The error is related to DHCP configurations. Thanks,. -- "The Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." - Leonardo da Vinci. 5 hours...
I have the issue about VM Tags discover from the Prisma Cloud compute -> Defend - > Compliance -> Cloud Platform -> VM Tags. https://docs.paloaltonetworks.com/prisma/prisma-cloud/prisma-cloud-admin-compute/configure/collectio... In the documentation describe Prisma Cloud Compute support AWS Tags with VM Tags that discover by this feature. And I see the permission role that...
Commit-All to Specific Device Using API in Powershell. I am using Powershell to make API requests to Panorama which cause various commands to be executed on specific NGFWs. I would like to do a commit-all to a specific firewall, not the entire DG/template stack. The documentation Commit-All (paloaltonetworks.com) lists the following command:
The pandemic set off a ripple effect of economic uncertainty that reached virtually every region of the world. Amid COVID-19 restrictions and the operational limitations it created, businesses were forced to reassess their functioning strategies and adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. While digital innovation kept many organizations afloat throughout 2020, an influx in fraudulent activity posed its own challenges.
The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has received permission from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to expand its user base. The NPCI has listed WhatsApp as a third-party application but currently, the US-based platform can only register up to 40 million users. WhatsApp will use ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank as the payment service providers and expects to grow its user base up to 400 million people.
The Microsoft Networking Partners Program (NPP) certification enables Prisma Access customers to confidently provide a direct, efficient path for their users to M365 products, ensuring an optimal user experience in accordance with Microsoft connectivity principles. If you are responsible for keeping your Microsoft 365 deployment and users secure, download this...
Did you know that Beacon, Palo Alto Networks’ online hub for educational resources, regularly publishes new trainings and courses?. Each week, new technical assets are published to Beacon, adding to its library of educational content to help our customers confidently install, deploy, and optimize Palo Alto Networks products. Here are...
I was given a chunk of IP addresses and domains/urls to update into an existing blacklist on the firewall. I go to objects and create ip-netmask for ip addresses and FQDN objects for domains/urls. Some of the domains i received come in the form of url like "xxxxxx.xxx.com/*" and "https://xxxxxxxx.com/xxxx/xxxx.zip " I decided to create an FQDN object for the domain of xxxxxx.xxx.com instead of xxxxxx.xxx.com/* because FQDN does not allow '/'. I did not create custom URL category for the long urls. When i committed and pushed the firewall changes to the device, some of the users who are accessing a work url that is not relevant to the ones i have blacklisted began to experience connectivity issue.
We want to enforce users to connect GP when they are outside of the network. But when they use their same machine in internet network, this option should get disabled. Can I solve this problem using internal host detection (internal GP gateway) ? If yes , there should not be ip-user-mapping by GP in internal network .
Hey guys hope you doing well One of my customer have an issue to fetch PANOS version. The dynamic updates are not up to date as i see the latest dynamic updates installed on her firewall are month of april 2021. Also i am not able to fetch the latest...
Today at AWS re:Invent, hosted by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Palo Alto Networks announced significant deployment and licensing developments critical for saving time and effort while securing container environments increasingly important for competitiveness and innovation. Thanks to the release of AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere and AWS License manager,...
I need to replace all instances of a given IP address ( "Next Hop" address in the virtual router) with a different IP address. Thank you Pavel. This is what I need. If your firewall is already managed by Panorama and all configuration under virtual router were configured by Panorama's Template, then you can just navigate in Panorama to: Templates > Network > Virtual Routers > Static Routes > change: Next Hop, then commit to Panorama and push to device > Templates and then select Template Stack to be bound to Firewall.
