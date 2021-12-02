GlobalProtect/Prisma Access Different Agent Configs based on User Location

I was given a chunk of IP addresses and domains/urls to update into an existing blacklist on the firewall. I go to objects and create ip-netmask for ip addresses and FQDN objects for domains/urls. Some of the domains i received come in the form of url like "xxxxxx.xxx.com/*" and "https://xxxxxxxx.com/xxxx/xxxx.zip " I decided to create an FQDN object for the domain of xxxxxx.xxx.com instead of xxxxxx.xxx.com/* because FQDN does not allow '/'. I did not create custom URL category for the long urls. When i committed and pushed the firewall changes to the device, some of the users who are accessing a work url that is not relevant to the ones i have blacklisted began to experience connectivity issue.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO