Marketmind: Vol takes a toll

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. COVID fears, the approach of year-end and the Fed signalling policy tightening — it’s a recipe for turbulence and that’s what we are seeing. The VIX, an equity volatility index dubbed Wall Street’s fear gauge, has soared above 30%, double the placid...

Enid News and Eagle

Macro forces take toll on commodity bulls

December is here market watchers, although you’d never know it with these 70- to 80-degree temperatures. A dryer, warmer winter weather forecast expanded further north this week, putting a major damper on natural gas prices this week that plummeted $1.20 per mmBtu this past week. This is despite another increase...
NBC News

Bitcoin prices plunge dramatically overnight

Bitcoin prices dropped dramatically early Saturday morning. The price of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency was down 12 percent at about 4:20 a.m. ET, reaching $47,495. Bitcoin fell as low as $41,968 overnight, taking total losses for the day to 22 percent. A combination of profit-taking and macroeconomic concerns triggered...
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging."
Mary Daly
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
wincountry.com

U.S. Treasuries saw largest weekly inflows in more than a year – BoFA

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasuries saw their biggest inflows since October 2020 while investment grade and high yield bond funds saw large outflows on concerns of surging inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve, BofA said in a weekly report on Thursday. Cash funds saw the biggest weekly inflows at $27.1...
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
Detroit News

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

New York – Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.
Reuters

Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 24 story corrects to read ounce (not tonne), paragraph 3) The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022. Platinum is...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Transitory, You Are Toast

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. If there was a word of the year for financial markets, then "transitory" would be a leading contender. Yet, as 2021 approaches its final stretch, its time too may be over. Speaking to U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, Federal Reserve chief Jerome...
whtc.com

Marketmind: It’s looking like a Black Friday

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. COVID-19, a worry that investors had pushed down their list of top concerns in recent months, has soared back up to the number one spot as a new variant spreads across South Africa. Asia stocks outside Japan slid over...
Telegraph

Live Euro slides as lockdowns take toll on single currency - live updates

FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc; Pound hits fresh highs against the euro. Dow Jones 36,124.2, S&P 4,680.06, Nasdaq composite 15,940.3. Roger Bootle: Britain is doomed to either an inflation trap or a squeeze on incomes​. The pound has pushed to its strongest level against the euro since early 2020 as fresh...
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
Reuters

Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more...
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
