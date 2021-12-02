ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambodian leader Hun Sen says backs eldest son to succeed him

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest serving leaders after 36 years in power, on Thursday offered support for his eldest son as his potential successor and defended the idea of establishing a political dynasty. Hun Sen, who has presided over a...

