Until we get to generics in Go, which is thankfully soon, I have a tip to share on interfaces. Don’t add methods to an interface, that require nothing but the interface itself to do their job. That may seem cryptic, so let’s look at an example. Let’s say you want things in your system to be Priceable. Meaning they need to be able to provide a price, included fees, and the tax rate. So you write:

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO