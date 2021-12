Arsenal returned to its winning ways on Premier League matchday 13 as it came away with a 2-0 home win against Newcastle United. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his side sure came into this fixture with much pressure following the lowly 4-0 league loss to Liverpool last week. But in what turned out to be one convincing performance, Arsenal simply had its way over the course of the match, as goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli proved to be just enough for its seventh league win of the campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO