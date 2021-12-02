ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Notebook: Jordan Mailata's Actions Speak Louder than Words

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Eagles’ last gasp was extinguished, with the ball sailing through Jalen Reagor’s hands at the goal line with 25 seconds left in a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts bent at the waist. He had been battered and bruised over the course of...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
On3.com

Kyle Hamilton addresses LSU transfer rumors after troll tweet

When news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Fighting Irish players took to Twitter with some thoughts. Star safety Kyle Hamilton was one of them, and he clarified his post on the “Inside The Garage” podcast Monday night. Hamilton tweeted a picture of him, his brother...
NFL
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles Notebook#The New York Giants#Stout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata is Philadelphia’s new bodyguard

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give Jalen Hurts a late push out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-29 win, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound Mailata wasn’t happy. And he let him know. “For me, it’s protecting my family,” Mailata said. “… All these guys on the team, are my family. And so for me, protecting my family is what made me do that. For me, seeing my brother get hit, pushed out of bounds late, it didn’t roll with my right.”
NFL
NBC Sports

The Bodyguard 2.0: Mailata bringing nasty, protective edge to Eagles’ OL

Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Place Davion Taylor on IR, Still no Word on Brandon Brooks' Return

As expected the Eagles placed second-year linebacker Davion Taylor on injured reserve with a knee injury Wednesday. The team also re-signed linebacker Christian Elliss, the son of former Detroit Pro Bowl defensive lineman Luther Elliss, to the practice squad, meaning they still have an open roster spot in advance of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Mailata has earned his contract extension

When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jordan Mailata to a new contract, it felt fairly risky. Sure, Mailata played pretty darn well for the Eagles in 2020, even if Doug Pederson opted to bench the first-time offensive tackle for a few games in the middle of the season, but was a 15 game sample size with only 10 starts really enough to give the Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia native a long-term contract with $40.85 million in guaranteed money?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy