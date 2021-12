For many, it's the Christmas decorations that are the true sign the holiday season has begun. With the first sight of twinkling lights strung across rooftops or Christmas tree sellers setting up shop in the local town square, you just know that it's time for the most magical season of the year to kick off. In fact, for those who truly love Christmas, it's often the afternoon (or entire day) spent putting up the Christmas decorations that is one of the most magical days of the season, aside from Dec. 25 itself, of course. Between going through family heirloom Christmas ornaments or reminiscing about which person has the best stocking, it's a heartwarming and fun activity. Plus, the final result is a sparkling, red-and-green winter wonderland filled with important memories and traditions.

