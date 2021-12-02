ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GSK says tests show antibody drug works against Omicron

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a lab analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with U.S. partner Vir has shown the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant....

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Merck to supply up to 1 million courses of COVID-19 pill to Canada

(Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Friday it would supply Canada with up to 1 million courses of molnupiravir, its experimental oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. The government of Canada has secured access to 500,000 courses in 2022, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada’s approval, the company said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Artificial heart maker Carmat suspends implants due to quality issue

(Reuters) – French medical device company Carmat on Friday said it had suspended implants of its Aeson artificial hearts following a quality issue affecting some of its prostheses. “Quality issues are common events in the life cycle of medical devices, especially during the production ramp-up phase,” said CEO Stéphane Piat...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Gsk#Lab Tests#Reuters#British#Sotrovimab#Mhra
The Independent

New rapid test can measure antibody efficacy against Covid variants, scientists say

A new rapid test is able to identify how effective a person’s immune system is against Covid variants, a study has found.Scientists have created a test that they say is very effective in measuring power of antibodies to fight against variants such as omnicron and delta.The test could also help doctors identify which monoclonal anti-viral antibodies to treat a Covid patient with, the researchers said.The test, called the Covid-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralisation (CoVariant-SCAN) assay, uses a polymer brush coating that only allows desired biomarkers to attach to the slide when it is wet.Researchers say the non-stick surface makes the...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody. The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Glaxo-Vir Antibody Drug Appears Effective vs. Omicron, Cleared by UK

A drug developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline Plc Report and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) - Get Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Report that appears to be effective against the Omicron Covid variant has been approved by U.K. regulators. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Thursday that it was giving...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

GSK, Vir Bio's sotrovimab retains activity against Omicron mutations

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announce an update to bioRxiv, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

GSK says its Covid-19 treatment works on Omicron

The FTSE 100 drugs company said it had tested Sotrovimab on specific individual mutations found in Omicron and that the treatment had shown activity against all variants of concern defined by the World Health Organization. GSK said it was working with Vir Technology, its partner on Sotrovimab, to confirm effectiveness...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
101 WIXX

Factbox-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Regeneron warns its antibody drug may be less potent versus omicron

Regeneron's COVID-19 drug may be less effective versus omicron, the company warned Tuesday, though tests are ongoing to asses the new coronavirus variant's impact on the company's antibody treatment. Called REGEN-COV, Regeneron's drug hasn't yet been directly tested against omicron. But previous lab tests indicate the drug may be less...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
101 WIXX

UK officials say investigating possible increase in Omicron cases this week

LONDON (Reuters) – Health officials in Britain said on Friday they were investigating a rise this week in the number of COVID-19 tests results that have a trait that is associated with the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant of concern. One of Omicron’s mutations produces S-gene target failure (SGTF) in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
brumpost.com

Young Chinese couples are refusing to have babies despite a change in child policy

With millions of residents, China is currently the world’s most populous country, however, a recent study show that the country’s population is expected to peak in 2021 and fall steadily in the near future according to James Liang, who is the executive chairman of online travel platform Trip.com Group. In...
WORLD
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy