GSK says tests show antibody drug works against Omicron

A new rapid test is able to identify how effective a person’s immune system is against Covid variants, a study has found.Scientists have created a test that they say is very effective in measuring power of antibodies to fight against variants such as omnicron and delta.The test could also help doctors identify which monoclonal anti-viral antibodies to treat a Covid patient with, the researchers said.The test, called the Covid-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralisation (CoVariant-SCAN) assay, uses a polymer brush coating that only allows desired biomarkers to attach to the slide when it is wet.Researchers say the non-stick surface makes the...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO