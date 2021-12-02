ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ weighs output policy as Omicron fears hammer prices

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – OPEC and its allies will decide on Thursday whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid big gyrations in crude prices, a U.S. release from oil reserves and fears over the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent oil prices tumbled to around $70...

101 WIXX

Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 12th month in November as inflation expectations rose, causing new business orders to fall by their fastest in a year, a survey showed on Sunday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 48.7 – below...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

NEW YORK — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

IMF chief warns Omicron could slow global growth

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. "A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," she said at a Reuters event. In its most recent World Economic Outlook, the fund projected global growth of 5.9 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2022, but the United States and other major economies suffered sharp downward revisions after the spread of the Delta variant "caused some friction," Georgieva said. "Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum," the IMF chief said, noting that policymakers are now dealing with new issues like inflation.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

OPEC+ sticks to planned output hike

VIENNA, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The world's major oil producers have pledged to stick to the plan to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day next month. The 23rd OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), held via videoconference on Thursday. OPEC and its allies are also known as OPEC+.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

OPEC, Russia Agree to Keep Boosting Oil Output, Jolting Prices

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, sticking to their long-term plan despite new worries over demand raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil prices rally ahead of OPEC meeting despite Omicron concerns

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after recent sharp drops as major producers started to discuss future output against the backdrop of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus triggering fresh travel restrictions which could dampen oil demand. Equity markets, which often move in tandem with oil prices also...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Meets to Debate Output Boost

Ministers have been tight lipped about their intentions. OPEC and its allies pressed on with the first of two days of meetings to debate a planned output increase, with expectations growing that the group will take a pause due to the threat from a new virus variant. Ministers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge on growing expectations major producers would pause plans to add crude supply in January amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99...
TRAFFIC
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Prices Rise As Market Weighs Omicron Impact Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices bounced Wednesday, as markets grappled with federal inventories data, a two-day OPEC+ meeting and ongoing uncertainty over the emergence of the new omicron Covid-19 variant. The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning reported a 900,000 barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories and a 4 billion barrel increase in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

