Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Michigan (ACC / Big Ten Challenge)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (seminoles.com) — Florida State, which has a 2-0 record in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge against Purdue, travels to play the Boilermakers on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Seminoles have won four of their last five games in the Challenge including a 69-67 overtime win over Indiana in 2020 and a 73-72 win over Purdue in the 2018 challenge. Florida State enters its game against Purdue having won a season-high four consecutive games including two in the Jacksonville Classic (over Loyola Marymount of the West Coast Conference and Missouri of the Southeastern Conference) to claim the championship of the tournament on Florida’s famed First Coast. Following Tuesday’s game against No. 3 Purdue, the Seminoles play host to Syracuse on Saturday, December 4 at 4:00 p.m. as they open their 20-game conference schedule. Against the Orange, Florida State will look to tie the all-time ACC record of 26 consecutive home ACC victories.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO