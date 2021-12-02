ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GSK says tests show antibody drug works against Omicron

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a lab analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy it is developing with U.S. partner Vir has shown the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant....

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

U.S. administers 468.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 468,516,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 581,107,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 466,348,132 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New rapid test can measure antibody efficacy against Covid variants, scientists say

A new rapid test is able to identify how effective a person’s immune system is against Covid variants, a study has found.Scientists have created a test that they say is very effective in measuring power of antibodies to fight against variants such as omnicron and delta.The test could also help doctors identify which monoclonal anti-viral antibodies to treat a Covid patient with, the researchers said.The test, called the Covid-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralisation (CoVariant-SCAN) assay, uses a polymer brush coating that only allows desired biomarkers to attach to the slide when it is wet.Researchers say the non-stick surface makes the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Gsk#Lab Tests#Reuters#British#Sotrovimab#Mhra
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

GSK, Vir Bio's sotrovimab retains activity against Omicron mutations

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announce an update to bioRxiv, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

GSK says its Covid-19 treatment works on Omicron

The FTSE 100 drugs company said it had tested Sotrovimab on specific individual mutations found in Omicron and that the treatment had shown activity against all variants of concern defined by the World Health Organization. GSK said it was working with Vir Technology, its partner on Sotrovimab, to confirm effectiveness...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody. The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wibqam.com

Factbox-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
biospace.com

Early Tests Show Omicron Tougher for Current COVID Antibody Therapies to Tackle

Not a lot is known about how well vaccines, antiviral drugs and antibody therapies work against the latest “variant of concern” (VOC), Omicron. Early tests of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody cocktail show it isn’t as effective against Omicron. According to researchers outside the company, separate tests of Eli Lilly's antibody cocktail also demonstrated it wasn’t as effective. Lilly indicated that it is running the tests itself and would not speculate on the data.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
PHARMACEUTICALS
brumpost.com

Young Chinese couples are refusing to have babies despite a change in child policy

With millions of residents, China is currently the world’s most populous country, however, a recent study show that the country’s population is expected to peak in 2021 and fall steadily in the near future according to James Liang, who is the executive chairman of online travel platform Trip.com Group. In...
WORLD
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy