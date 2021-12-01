ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Susan Arnold to Succeed Bob Iger as Disney Chairman

By Robert Niles
Theme Park Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 1, 2021, 4:15 PM · Susan Arnold will succeed Bob Iger as Chairman of the Board of The Walt Disney Company after Iger departs at the end of the month, Disney announced today. Iger stepped down as Disney's Chief Executive Officer in February 2020 and was replaced by...

www.themeparkinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

BP Exec Geoff Morrell to Succeed Zenia Mucha as Disney’s PR Chief

Disney has found its new PR chief in BP executive Geoff Morrell. Morrell is taking over for the outgoing Zenia Mucha, who is stepping down at the end of this year after a 20-year tenure. Mucha was a longtime ally of former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is himself stepping away officially at the end of this year after two years as executive chairman, when his contract is up.
BUSINESS
disneydining.com

‘It truly has been the ‘Ride of a Lifetime’: Disney’s Bob Iger pens a farewell letter ahead of his December departure

He’s been described as a real class act, an innovator, a master problem-solver, a visionary, and an all-around nice guy. The Walt Disney Company enjoyed his leadership for more than 15 years as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and it enjoyed nearly two bonus years with him serving in the capacity of Chairman of the Board for Disney.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
bulletin-news.com

Disney Elects First Woman as Chairman in 98-Year History

For the first time in Walt Disney’s 98-year existence, a woman has been chosen to the position of chairman. Susan Arnold, a 14-year member of the Disney board of directors, will succeed Bob Iger at the end of the year. She formerly worked for Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment business.
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Disney Officially Finds New Replacement For Former CEO Bob Iger

Susan Arnold is announced to replace former Walt Disney Company CEO and current chairman of the board Bob Iger. After serving 14 years as a member of the board for the Walt Disney Company, Arnold will be taking on the role of chairman of the board, finalizing Iger’s decades-long career at the company, which will end at the end of December. Before coming to the Walt Disney Company, Arnold represented the Carlyle Group, Procter & Gamble, and served as board member for the Mcdonald’s Corp.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Walt Disney Company names new Chairman of the Board

The Walt Disney Company has named its new Chairman of the Board. See who they named right here. In February 2020, Disney CEO, Bob Iger, stepped down from his role as CEO and into the role of Executive Chairman. Bob Iger was instrumental in his role and also played a big role in the reopening of the Disney Parks.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board#Procter Gamble#Lead Director#P G#The Carlyle Group#Mcdonald S Corp
CinemaBlend

The Walt Disney Company Has Officially Chosen Bob Iger's Replacement As Chairman

Over the past 25 years, businessman Bob Iger has played an instrumental role in the Walt Disney Company, and has helped shape the House of Mouse for the 21st century. Between spearheading negotiations with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm to creating the MCU and forwarding the Star Wars universe, as well as being part of the Fox merger and the creation of Disney+, Iger has left a large mark on the company. As the end of the year soon approaches, he will officially be stepping down from his role as chairman of the board.
BUSINESS
micechat.com

BREAKING NEWS: Disney Chairman of the Board Vote SURPRISE!

In a surprising twist today, Susan E. Arnold was elected Chairman of the Board (effective December 31, 2021). She will replace Bob Iger, who had continued to serve in the role even after stepping down as CEO. He will leave the company entirely at the end of the year. However, it had been expected that Bob Chapek would be named Chairman of the Board, a perceived vote of no confidence in Disney’s current CEO.
BUSINESS
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Wants To Buy The Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is under investigation by the NBA following allegations of racism and misogyny within the franchise and reports have emerged that former Disney CEO Bob Iger is interested in buying the team should it become available. The league investigation is being spearheaded by NBA commissioner Adam...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
Deadline

Brian Grazer & Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment Launches Audio Division, Strikes Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

Imagine Entertainment is launching a podcast division and has struck a deal with iHeartMedia. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s production company will develop and co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts as part of the partnership. The deal will see six new series launched over the next two years, distributed via the iHeartPodcast Network. Imagine Audio will be oversee by Imagine’s Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker, who has exec produced comedy specials such as Patton Oswalt: Annihilation and Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds. Summer Sagansky has also joined the division as a Creative Executive. It is the latest exclusive podcast deal for iHeartMedia, which has recently partnered with the likes of Bloomberg, the NBA and the NFL for original audio series. iHeartPodcast Network currently has more than 750 original podcasts. Wilkes said that audio is a “fantastic incubator” for IP development and the company will create podcasts as well as “fully immersive experiences” that will extend into TV, film, live events, tour and merchandise.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS CEO: Streaming Revenue Crosses $5B Annual Run Rate

ViacomCBS had its best month of subscriber growth ever for its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services in November, president and CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street on Tuesday, also touting its growing total streaming revenue and film slate for 2022. Speaking during the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, he said that “November was our best month ever” for Paramount+, which is “having a big quarter,” but later also touted Showtime for achieving the same feat. The company had previously said that Paramount+ had its strongest weekly growth ever by adding more than 1 million subscribers during the week of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Talking teapots -- the antiques that inspired Disney movies

What was the inspiration for the talking teapots and singing candelabra that populate Walt Disney's movies? A new show in New York suggests they can be traced back to antiques and artwork that the animation master encountered in Paris as a young man. The Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition uncovers how Disney artists have for decades drawn from the lavish Rococo style of Sevres porcelain and gilded sofas, as well as from Gothic Revival architecture and medieval influences. From "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" (1936) and "Sleeping Beauty" (1959) to "Beauty and the Beast" (1991), the show explores how Disney classics have mixed fantasy with detailed research. Curator Wolf Burchard said he believed Disney artists and their 18th-century colleagues were connected not just by their style, but also by a wish to "address our emotions and not our intellect."
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Revenge of the SPAC? UTA, BuzzFeed (and Maybe Starz) Make Moves

For a good portion of 2021, it seemed as if SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, had fallen out of favor. The Biden administration imposed disclosure rules that chilled new entrants to the market, and the glut of new SPACs formed in 2020 and early 2021 gave companies considering a merger the ability to be picky about their partners. “There was record issuance in the first quarter, and then there was a big slowdown with the SEC taking a closer look at some of the accounting,” Cowen CEO Jeffrey Solomon told CNBC on Dec. 2. But with those disclosure regulations now...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy