Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. Markets in Asia are nervously neutral today as the region watches developments in Europe after lockdown riots over the weekend. We discuss Europe and the Euro and what lockdowns will mean for the region and the global recovery as a whole. We look at gold’s rally in recent days and the reasons behind it as it gets its inflation hedging mojo back. The Bank of England’s forthcoming policy decision is discussed as the noise around a 25 bps hike increases. The PBOC is making dovish noises about the Yuan as well which boosted Mainland equities today and lifted other bourses. We have holidays this week in Japan and the US and an important policy decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in a fairly light week globally, for data releases.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO