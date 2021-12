No matter your experience level in Crypto, you have most likely faced problems when transferring your assets across different blockchain networks. Traders often resort to using bridges for implementing Cross-Chain Swaps, nonetheless, there are still issues while transferring assets to another network. Even the biggest bridges have numerous restrictions that make the process difficult. Every bridge has a list of specific assets available for swapping across networks and some of them have swap limits and time restrictions.

