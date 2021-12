Manchester City’s record signing Jack Grealish could return to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday.The England midfielder, who joined City in a £100million deal in the summer, has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games with a knock sustained on international duty.Team-mate Phil Foden is also hoping to prove his fitness after being sidelined for matches against Paris St Germain and West Ham in the past week.Manager Pep Guardiola said: “In the training sessions, for Jack yesterday was his first minutes with the team. For Phil too.“Today both will be tested to see if they can travel tomorrow...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO