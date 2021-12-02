Early morning fire leads to evacuations at Bellevue apartments

A heavy fire at a Boston high-rise apartment building Wednesday morning prompted a “major evacuation” and ultimately displaced up to 40 people, officials said. The fire began around 4 a.m. in the fifth floor apartment of a 90-year-old woman, who suffered burns and smoke inhalation as she escaped, authorities said, according to WCVB. The woman was found by firefighters in the hallway and brought to the hospital.

