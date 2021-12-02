ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Early morning fire leads to evacuations at Bellevue apartments

By Brittany Coggins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning fire has led to the evacuation of several buildings at an apartment complex in Bellevue. The fire was reported on 200 Erin Road at the The Lakes apartments. The Metro Fire Department says that when they arrived...

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple RVs burned in early-morning fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned multiple RVs early Monday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:00 a.m. at the Gandolfo Rodeo Arena on Loop Road. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted with the response. Investigators have not said how the...
SPARKS, NV
WTAJ

One rescued in early morning house fire in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home in Altoona was left charred Thursday after an early morning fire. Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. to the residence on Bell Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. First responders say they were able to keep the fire from spreading […]
ALTOONA, PA
impact601.com

Early-morning fire leaves home with major damage

A fire in the early-morning hours left a home on Shady Grove-Moss Road with major damage, according to the Jones County Fire Council. "Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 328 Shady Grove-Moss Road Monday morning at approximately 2:13 a.m. On arrival of the first responding fire apparatus, the entire rear of the mobile home was in flames," said Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council.
JONES COUNTY, MS
FireEngineering.com

Fire at Boston Apartment Building Prompts Major Evacuation

A heavy fire at a Boston high-rise apartment building Wednesday morning prompted a “major evacuation” and ultimately displaced up to 40 people, officials said. The fire began around 4 a.m. in the fifth floor apartment of a 90-year-old woman, who suffered burns and smoke inhalation as she escaped, authorities said, according to WCVB. The woman was found by firefighters in the hallway and brought to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish early morning Tehama County fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters put out a fully involved structure fire just outside of Red Bluff early Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit said. Firefighters said the fire started around 11:10 p.m. and they had the fire out at about 12:30 a.m. The fire was on the 14000...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
41nbc.com

Apartment fire on Houston Avenue leads to arson investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Shane Edwards, the Interim Fire Chief of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department told 41NBC on Friday afternoon that the Fire Department was alerted to a structural fire on 2301 Houston Avenue in the Bowden Homes complex around 2:40 p.m. According to Edwards, smoke had been seen...
MACON, GA
WAND TV

Decatur fire crews respond to early morning house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 1420 E. Main St, early Friday morning. According to officials, crews arrived on the scene around 4:19 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the house. Crews deployed multiple attack lines to...
DECATUR, IL
expressnews.com

Southwest Side grocery store destroyed in early morning fire

A Southwest Side grocery store was destroyed in early morning fire Saturday, San Antonio fire officials said. Firefighters were called to the Keats Express, at 1264 Keats Street, about 1:30 a.m. for a fire that had started on the second floor. When crews arrived, the second floor was fully engulfed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WQAD

Muscatine apartment complex fire injures 1, evacuates dozens

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One person was injured and dozens more were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a Muscatine apartment complex Sunday morning. According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, at about 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 21, a fire broke out in a 7th floor apartment at the Muscatine Tower Apartments building on 6th Street.
MUSCATINE, IA
hoiabc.com

Early-morning Peoria house fire leaves four people hospitalized

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Four people were hospitalized - three in critical condition - after a fire ripped through a Peoria home early Sunday morning. Just after 2:00 a.m., crews responded to a home on North Wisconsin Avenue, near the corner of Willcox Avenue for a report of a fire.
PEORIA, IL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Evacuation orders lifted for Arlanza fire on Thanksgiving morning

Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning after the Arlanza Fire in Riverside jumped containment lines Wednesday night amidst strong Santa Ana wind gusts. Officials began the evacuations after the vegetation fire, which began burning Sunday Nov. 21, grew by about seven acres and began to threaten homes. Road closures on...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Muscatine Journal

One injured, 86 displaced following Sunday morning apartment fire

MUSCATINE — The residents of Muscatine Tower Apartments awoke to an early morning fire on Sunday, but thanks to a functional sprinkler system and the quick work of the Muscatine Fire Department, the incident only saw one injury, though 86 people were evacuated. According to a news release, Muscatine County...
MUSCATINE, IA
wbiw.com

Family escapes early morning fire

HURON – A woman and her children were able to escape an early morning fire in Huron this morning unharmed. The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of Grandview Road at the home of Christopher Johnson. Huron and Indiana Creek Volunteer Fire Departments rushed to the scene.
HURON, IN
thejournal-news.net

Early Morning Fire Requires Mutual Aid

Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 909 North Montgomery Street at 4:24 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, to a report of a bedroom filling with smoke. Litchfield Police Department arrived on scene prior to the fire department and reported heavy smoke and flames visible. The shift commander upgraded the alarm to a full still which brought in additional resources. Litchfield Volunteer Fire Dept. Unit Squad #810 arrived to find a single-story wood framed residential structure with light smoke visible, but no flames.
LITCHFIELD, IL
Clinton Herald

Three people injured in early morning fire in Clinton

CLINTON - Three people were injured during an early morning structure fire Sunday. The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 1850 Glendale Road for a possible structure fire, according to a press release from the Clinton Fire Department. Firefighters found smoke coming from the third floor, occupants of the complex evacuating the building, and two people trapped on the second-floor roof. An extension ladder was raised to rescue the two people from the roof. Once removed, they were treated at the ambulance and then transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.
CLINTON, IA

