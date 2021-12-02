Early morning fire leads to evacuations at Bellevue apartments

CLINTON - Three people were injured during an early morning structure fire Sunday. The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 1850 Glendale Road for a possible structure fire, according to a press release from the Clinton Fire Department. Firefighters found smoke coming from the third floor, occupants of the complex evacuating the building, and two people trapped on the second-floor roof. An extension ladder was raised to rescue the two people from the roof. Once removed, they were treated at the ambulance and then transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.
