Amazon Prime Video to enter local-language content in Southeast Asia

By Liz Shackleton
Screendaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika North, Amazon Prime Video director, local originals APAC, has announced that the global streamer is planning to make a big push into Southeast Asia, expanding on its existing activity in Japan, India and Australia, and is seeking local-language projects to build out its slate. “Today is a particularly...

Amazon Prime Video Debuts SHATNER IN SPACE on December 15

After his trip to the Kármán line aboard Jeff Bezos’ second Blue Origin flight in October, Star Trek legend William Shatner will be the focus of an Amazon Prime documentary special debuting next week. A one-hour special debuting on Amazon’s Prime Video service on December 15, Shatner in Space documents...
TV & VIDEOS
Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full List of Winners

Spread over two nights of virtual ceremonies, the Asian Academy Creative Awards handed out 38 prizes to Asian-made TV and streaming content. 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor in a Leading Role Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven” (Korea) Page One Films / No 3 Pictures/ Netflix Best Actor in a Supporting Role Lee Do-hyun in “Sweet Home” (Korea) Studio Dragon /Studio N / Netflix Best Actress in a Leading Role Konkona Sen Sharma in “Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi” (India) Dharmatic / Netflix Best Actress in a Supporting Role Amruta Subhash in “Bombay Begums” (India) Dharmatic / Netflix Best Cinematography Chad Ingraham for “Expedition: Asia” (Hong Kong) Ryan Pyle Productions / Discovery Channel Best Comedy Performance Susan...
MOVIES
Canal Plus pledges to invest €600m in film production from 2022-24

Canal Plus has reconfirmed its position as France’s biggest film backer following a deal with the country’s producer guilds that will see it invest roughly €600m in feature film over three years from the beginning of 2022. The French pay-TV giant’s historic support of the local film industry had looked...
MOVIES
India’s Yash Raj Films enters streaming production with ‘The Railway Men’

Indian production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) is launching a streaming content production business, YRF Entertainment, which has set The Railway Men, about the 1984 Bhopal industrial disaster, as its first project. Directed by newcomer Shiv Rawail, the project is described as “a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal...
MOVIES
Sigourney Weaver
iQiyi launches slate of Southeast Asian originals at Singapore ATF

Chinese streamer iQiyi’s international division launched six new Southeast Asian original series at the on-going Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), including five from Malaysia and the company’s first Thai original. Singapore-based iQiyi International also announced that its first Korean production, My Roommate Is A Gumiho, was its most popular...
TV & VIDEOS
Will Jojo Stone Ocean come to Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video?

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean debuted on Netflix recently, but fans are wondering if it’ll be coming to any other streaming services. In particular, there are those that expected that Stone Ocean would release on Crunchyroll, as that’s been the home of the series in the United States for almost a decade. We’ll take a look at the plans for bringing Stone Ocean to Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
Amazon Hires Kelly Day To Lead Prime Video International

Amazon has hired Kelly Day to head up its international streaming business. Day joins from ViacomCBS, where she had been leading the company’s international streaming services including Paramount+ for the last year. At Amazon, she will take on the newly-created role of VP, Prime Video International and will oversee streaming activity outside of the U.S. from her base in Washington D.C. She will report into Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and will take up the role in January. Under her remit, Day will coordinate with regional leaders and country directors to curate local content strategies, covering all of Prime’s business and video offerings in international territories, across SVOD, TVOD and Channels, according to a note sent by Hopkins to Prime Video staff today. Day’s departure from ViacomCBS comes just eight months after the roll-out of Paramount+. During her tenure at Viacom she also managed the expansion of Pluto TV, following its launches in Latin America, France, Spain and Italy. She first joined the company as president of its Digital Studios in November 2017, having previously been at Awesomeness, Blip Networks, Discovery and AOL.
BUSINESS
BBC Studios signs development deal with EbonyLife Media CEO Mo Abudu

BBC Studios Drama Productions has signed a development deal with Nigerian television pioneer Mosunmola ‘Mo’ Abudu, a producer and CEO of global entertainment network EbonyLife Media. The deal, which was brokered by CAA, will see BBC Studios Drama Productions develop a new action-adventure series with EbonyLife Media. The drama, titled...
TV & VIDEOS
Amazon Prime Video could soon be adapting Mass Effect into a series

Amazon Prime may be adapting the world of Mass Effect to the small screen. A report from Deadline suggested that Amazon is “nearing a deal” to develop a series based on the franchise. This comes after Amazon revealed that another of its shows, The Wheel of Time, had been very well received and is quickly becoming one of its most successful shows of the year. With the next Mass Effect on the horizon, this may be the perfect time for an adaptation of the original trilogy.
BUSINESS
Mediabrands Content Studio Debuts First Snapchat Lens in LATAM to Use Body Tracking Technology, an Original Soundtrack and a Voiceover to Promote Amazon Prime Video’s New Maradona Docudrama

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021-- Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) and Rufus, Mediabrands exclusive agency for Amazon, are proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new branded content Snapchat lens, mARadona: the Homage of the Century, (Lens)–in honor of Amazon Prime Video’s new series, Maradona: Blessed Dream. The cutting-edge Lens, which was created as a tribute to Diego Maradona’s “Goal of the Century” marks the first time Snapchat has ever used body tracking next-generation augmented reality technology, a musical soundtrack, and a recorded voiceover in Latin America.
CELL PHONES
Amazon Studios Reportedly in Talks for Live Action Mass Effect Series for Prime Video - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in May, while a new entry in the franchise is in development by a veteran team. Amazon Studios is reportedly in talks with Electronic Arts to develop a live action series based on the science-fiction action RPG for Prime Video, according to Deadline. If the report is correct a deal has yet to be finalized.
BUSINESS
Premium Video Grows in Southeast Asia as Chinese Content Strikes a Chord in Thailand, Says Study

Premium video consumption in Southeast Asia grew at 6% quarter-on-quarter in the July to September period, roughly double the 3% expansion of the overall online video sector, says a new market report. Chinese content is beginning to make an impact. “Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics,” from Media Partners Asia’s AMPD Research and measurement unit, shows video consumption of AVOD, SVOD, freemium and game streaming topping out at 1.25 trillion minutes in the period. MPA defines Southeast Asia as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, The Philippines and Singapore. YouTube continued to dominate the business with 63% of total minutes consumed, but lost...
CHINA
Australian TV rebate gets boost while popular film support is left at same level

In a move welcomed with relief by the industry, the Australian government has passed legislation boosting the funding it provides for local television drama and dropping a series of changes that would have added to the difficulty of financing, in particular, low-budget features and documentaries. The changes confirmed this week...
ENTERTAINMENT

