BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth faces defeat in 2nd Group B game

Badminton's 2021 World Tour season draws to an end with the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali, Indonesia from 1 to 5 December. The tournament is the last of three back-to-back World Tour events to be held in Bali, which first hosted the Indonesia Masters followed by the Indonesia Open. Both events were crucial in determining the final World Tour rankings for the year which in turn determined the list of players who were invited to participate in the tour's finale.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO