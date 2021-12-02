BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth faces defeat in 2nd Group B game

Following a long wait, the BWF World Tour Finals is here. The main event will see the eight best shuttles from different categories take on each other for the prestigious title. The tournament will be going down in Bali, Indonesia from 1st to 5th December. All eyes are set on the big guns as they aim for the ultimate prize following a hard-fought season.
Former US track and field star Emmit King was shot dead along with another man, William Wells, after an argument ended in gunfire in Bessemer, Alabama last weekend. King was pronounced dead at hospital following the shootout between the two men. The retired sprinter had a prestigious track career in...
Bali [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI): India's Lakshya Sen was declared the winner in his opening Group A clash against Kento Momota after the Japanese shuttler quit the match due to injury in the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali on Wednesday. Battling it out at the Mangupura Hall...
Bali [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her opening Group A fixture in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes. Earlier in the...
Bali [Indonesia], November 30 (ANI): Badminton World Federation on Tuesday announced the draw for BWF World Tour Finals and the seven Indian badminton players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be competing in the event starting in Bali on Wednesday. This is India's best representation at the tournament. In...
Seven Indian badminton players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be competing at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 starting in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday. This is India’s best representation at the tournament. In the previous BWF World Tour Finals, only two Indian shuttlers had made the cut. The...
Badminton's 2021 World Tour season draws to an end with the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali, Indonesia from 1 to 5 December. The tournament is the last of three back-to-back World Tour events to be held in Bali, which first hosted the Indonesia Masters followed by the Indonesia Open. Both events were crucial in determining the final World Tour rankings for the year which in turn determined the list of players who were invited to participate in the tour's finale.
Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Thursday. Sindhu defeated German badminton player Yvonne Li in straight sets 21-10, 21-13 to seal the game in just 31 minutes. The Indian shuttler...
Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals due to an injury. "MD pair @Shettychirag04@satwiksairaj have decided to pull out of the ongoing BWFWorldTourFinals2021 due to an injury. Comeback stronger champs," BAI...
Indian badminton player PV Sindhu sealed her place in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 women’s singles semi-finals after beating Germany’s Yvonne Li 21-10 , 21-13 in her second Group A match in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. The victory, alongside her opening win over Denmark’s Line Christophersen, ensures PV Sindhu...
Bali [Indonesia], December 3 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Friday lost his third and final Group A game in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals in Bali. Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand defeated reigning world champion by...
Bali [Indonesia], December 3 (ANI): India's women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Friday beat British duo of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith in a hard-fought three-game encounter to end their campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals with a consolation win. The Indian duo lost...
Auckland [New Zealand], December 5 (ANI): Legendary New Zealand all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee on Sunday congratulated spinner, Ajaz Patel, for becoming just the third bowler in the history of the game to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings. Ajaz had achieved the feat on Day 2 of...
Bali [Indonesia], December 4 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday. Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes. PV Sindhu will...
Donghae [Korea], December 5 (ANI): Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as Indian Women's Hockey team registered an emphatic 13-0 win over Thailand in their first game at the Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021. Gurjit gave India the lead in the second minute of the match after an infringement...
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/PNN): Amjad Khan Boxing Foundation (AKBF) has announced their 8th edition Pro Fight Night in Pune. The list of new young boxers for the event are- Rahul Kumar Thapa, a Pro Record 7/4/1 amateur career national Medalist, Rahul Singh Khadku, a Pro Record 2/0/0 Amateur Career nine Time's State Champion, eight Times National Medalist, Adil Rajesh Kumar Singh Pro Record a 4/0/0 Amateur Career four Times National Medalist, Arun Sharma Pro Record 2/1/0 National Medalist, Akshay Kumar Amateur Career National Champion International bronze Medalist Pro Record 2/0/0, Rakesh Lohchab Battu Amateur Career International Boxer National Medalist, Pro Record 10/2/1, Amey Nitin Pro Record 5/4/0 Amateur Career National Medalist, has been included.
Bali [Indonesia], December 5 (ANI): The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Sunday defeated Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash to clinch the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali. The reigning Olympic champion thrashed Vitidsarn by 21-12, 21-8 in just 43 minutes to wrap up the men's singles title.
St John's [Antigua], December 5 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) paid tribute to Anthony "Tony" Harford, who passed away on Saturday. Harford was a long-standing highly-respected sports administrator and sportscaster, who also played a major role in the development of cricket at all levels. Harford was a leading figure in...
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 5 (ANI): France defeated hosts India 3-1 in the third-place match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. For France, Timothee Clement was the star of the evening, as their captain scored his fourth hat-trick of the tournament. He ended...
