The Pacers (6-10) squeeze in a roadie on Monday night when they visit the Timberwolves for what will be their last road game for two weeks. Minny is getting over 40 points per game from their backcourt duo of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards which makes for a nice combo to run alongside the 23 points per game Karl-Anthony Towns can deliver. Edwards in particular has flashed his top overall pick credentials quite a bit this year with his ability to score inside and out and when he goes inside whether in transition or the half court, look out!

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO