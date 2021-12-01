ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

By Emily Dai
lawfareblog.com
 6 days ago

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school Tuesday, leaving three students dead and eight others injured, reports the Washington Post. It is unclear how he obtained the gun and what the gunman’s motive was. This appears to be the deadliest school shooting in more than 18...

www.lawfareblog.com

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
Democrat-Herald

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 7

HONOLULU (AP) — From the empty shores of Oahu’s Waikiki Beach to the snowy summit of the Big Island’s highest peak, an unusually strong winter storm is clobbering the Hawaiian Islands and raising the threat of dangerous flash floods, landslides and crashing tree limbs. Survivors gather to remember those lost...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
ksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 12.02.21

A traveler who returned to California from South Africa has become the first person in the United States identified to have the omicron variant of COVID-19. Omicron detected in California, first case in the US, officials say (Fox News) White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock talks about the school shooting in Michigan, which killed killed three children and wounded eight others, CNN's suspension of Chris Cuomo and the U.S. Supreme Court's deliberation over the fate of Roe v. Wade. Dr. Chartock also discusses news that former White House Chief of Staff...
ALBANY, NY
bostonnews.net

Why China's Uyghurs are back in the headlines

After months of silence, the Western media have refocused their attention on the Uyghurs of China's Xinjiang region. The agenda is simple ? to manufacture public consent for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A couple of months ago, I wrote a piece for RT pointing out that for...
CHINA
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
lawfareblog.com

The Cyberlaw Podcast: Does a Dead Horse Have a Right to Self-Defense?

Federal district judge Robert Pitman has enjoined enforcement of Texas’s law regulating social media censorship. The ruling sparks a fight between me and Nate Jones that ranges from how much weight should be given to the speech rights of social media to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict imposed by Facebook when it decided he was guilty and wouldn’t let anyone disagree. On the merits, as before, we agreed that the Obama appointee was on solid ground (for now) in applying the Tornillo line of cases saying that the government should not directly regulate the editorial judgments of publishers. But the judge’s ruling on the transparency and due process requirements of the law suggests that he wasn’t prepared to give the law a fair shake. So, look for a competitive appeal on the topic and quite possibly a certiorari grant as well. By the time we stop beating this horse, he’s long past any possible right of self-defense.
LAW

