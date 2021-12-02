How to Make a Metallic Effect in Illustrator

A website menu allows you to navigate through the website. It helps organize the website by giving you easy access to related items on the websites within a couple of clicks. For the sake of branding and improving the user experience, you can choose the kind of menu you want on your website. The most common and accessible kind of menu is the horizontal menu of the top of the website. However, you also have the option of having a sidebar menu that is either on the left or right of the website page and can easily be hidden from the screen. One less common option is the footer menu and is often used when you want to attract users to the homepage rather than being distracted by the menu.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO