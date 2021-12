Minnesota and Wisconsin renew their battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe in the last week of the regular season. This series first was played in 1890, but the actual axe wasn’t introduced as a trophy until 1948. Since then, it’s been a very close battle between the Golden Gophers and Badgers. Wisconsin leads it all-time with a 62-60 record. The Badgers also have a 2-game winning streak against the Golden Gophers going into this year’s game.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO